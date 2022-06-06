ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Cameron announces opioid commission members

By TOM LATEK, Kentucky Today
kentuckytoday.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Attorney General Daniel Cameron on Monday announced the membership of the Kentucky Opioid Abatement Advisory Commission, which will administer the state’s portion of the settlement reached earlier this year with opioid companies. Established through the General Assembly’s unanimous passage of House Bill 427,...

www.kentuckytoday.com

Comments / 1

Related
somerset106.com

Kentucky Secretary Of State Michael Adams Comments On Elections

Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams spoke to members of the rotary club this week and said he was pleased that in our first statewide election with our new improved voting system, early voting, and other conveniences. Adams said elections in Kentucky are as transparent as possible. He said there is a process for inspecting the voting equipment. By law, the state board of elections hosts a publicly available event where the machines are inspected. When asked about any changes in the November election, he said it’ll be the same rules we had for the primary, including a requirement to qualify for an absentee ballot. There will also be three days of no-excuse early voting Thursday, Friday, and Saturday before Election Day and of course, voting on Election Day November 8th. He also reassured Kentuckians that the election process is a bipartisan effort. He said it’s not just him working across party lines with the governor, it’s also a bipartisan state board of elections by law, a bipartisan county board of elections by law, and every precinct location in Kentucky working together in good faith for a good election.
KENTUCKY STATE
kentuckytoday.com

McConnell says Kentuckian ‘strong candidate’ for sentencing commission

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Louisville, introduced a Kentuckian nominated to the U.S. Sentencing Commission, during an appearance before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday. “Rising crime is at the top of many Americans’ minds,” he testified. “It’s as important as ever for us to confirm strong candidates for...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WOWK 13 News

Gov. Beshear working to help Kentuckians save at the pump

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) — In a Thursday press conference, Gov. Andy Beshear announced he is taking further action to help Kentucky residents save at the pump. Gov. Beshear asked the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to grant a waiver and remove the requirement that more expensive, “reformulated” fuel be sold in urban areas. The supply of […]
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
City
Frankfort, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
wymt.com

USDA brings new Federal program to Eastern Kentucky

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky has been selected as one of five states to take part in the Rural Partners Network (RPN). The RPN is a new federal program that helps rural community leaders navigate federal resources better, by putting Federal liaison officers in those communities. “We’re looking forward to...
HAZARD, KY
kentuckytoday.com

2 Ky. companies recognized for workforce safety records

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Riken Elastomers Corporation of Hopkinsville and Leggett & Platt Inc. of Winchester are the two latest companies to earn recognition from the Kentucky Labor Cabinet for stellar workplace safety records, it was announced on Wednesday. Between Jan. 1, 2007, and Dec. 31, 2021, employees at...
CLARK COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

Louisville-area Republicans make plea to governor to help lower gas prices

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As gas prices continue to grow to record highs across the country, some local lawmakers are looking for ways to lower prices in Louisville. Louisville-area Republican lawmakers gathered at a BP gas station on Crittenden Dr. asking Governor Andy Beshear to end regulations that require the use of reformulated gasoline.
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Allison Ball
Person
Cameron
Person
Sharon Walsh
wymt.com

Juneteenth still not a holiday in Ky., despite promises from lawmakers

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Two years ago, Kentucky lawmakers promised to make Juneteenth a state holiday, but it still has not happened. In 2020, following Black Lives Matter protests, Senate leaders sent out a press release saying they would support the legislation. Senate President Robert Stivers is quoted as saying:
KENTUCKY STATE
kentuckytoday.com

W.Va. GOP lawmaker who was ensnared in controversy resigns

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia state lawmaker who was ensnared in controversy a year ago has resigned to take a job in Florida. Del. Joe Jeffries, a Republican whose district includes a group of counties near Charleston, submitted his formal letter of resignation to House Speaker Roger Hanshaw on June 1, according to a House spokesperson.
CHARLESTON, WV
kentuckytoday.com

Attempt to override veto of marijuana legalization fails

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A bid to override Democratic Gov. John Carney’s veto of a bill legalizing possession of up to one ounce of marijuana by adults for recreational use failed Tuesday in the state House, likely ending efforts this year to establish a state-run marijuana industry in Delaware.
DELAWARE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health And Human Services#Kentucky House#Crime#Politics State#Opioid Commission#The General Assembly#Senate#Communities Study Team#Commonwealth
kentuckytoday.com

Maine investing $230M in behavioral health after gun deaths

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine will invest $230 million in statewide suicide prevention and mental health services after a report found that more than 85% of gun deaths in 2020 were suicides. The state report released this week concluded that 132 of the 154 people killed by guns in...
MAINE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. House of Representatives
wtloam.com

Gov. Beshear Announces Opening of Driver Licensing Regional Office In London

Gov. Andy Beshear announced the opening of a Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) Driver Licensing Regional Office in London, adding to a network of offices that provide modern, secure licensing and credentialing services to Kentuckians. The new office is at Carnaby Square Shopping Center, 845 South Main St. Its business hours are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. You can renew your driver’s licenses or get a REAL ID, which will be needed to board commercial flights, and access military bases and federal buildings starting in May 2023. The Driver Licensing Regional Offices are strategically located across the state to serve residents from any Kentucky county – regardless of where they live – who need to request, replace or renew a driving credential and do not require testing. More than 167,000 Kentuckians have already skipped a trip to a regional office entirely by renewing online or through the mail – options never before available. Kentuckians also have the option of renewing a license for eight years instead of the usual four years. First-time application for a REAL ID must be made in person at a Driver Licensing Regional Office. Specific documentation is required.
LONDON, KY
kentuckytoday.com

Rhode Island casino workers urge lawmakers to ban smoking

Smoking was prohibited inside Rhode Island's two casinos for most of the pandemic, and now casino workers want state lawmakers to make the ban permanent. A bill is pending in the legislature to repeal the exemption granted to casinos in the state law that prohibits smoking in public places. Casino workers from Bally’s Twin River Lincoln Casino and Bally’s Tiverton Casino and Hotel planned to go to the State House on Wednesday to urge lawmakers to advance the bill, which has been held for further study.
GAMBLING

Comments / 0

Community Policy