Popular Southern California Sprint car racer Brody Roa will be back in action this Saturday night, June 11th, when the USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series makes its annual appearance at the Ventura Raceway. The Garden Grove, California-based driver enters the race just two weeks after his best USAC/CRA finish of 2022 when he placed third in the 71st annual salute to Indy at Perris Auto Speedway.

VENTURA, CA ・ 2 HOURS AGO