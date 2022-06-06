ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paramount Theatre hosting Paramount Summer Classic Film Series

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou can check out some true classics, new...

CultureMap Austin

Here are the top 5 things to do in Austin this weekend

Outdoor music, Pride festivities, and superstar appearances leave no shortage of exciting events to attend over the next few days. Enjoy family-friendly activities and entertainment at Rainbow on the Creek or support local creators during Black Art WKND. Check out the top five things to do in Austin this weekend.
AUSTIN, TX
CultureMap Austin

Immersive Sistine Chapel exhibit comes to life at Austin's Circuit of The Americas

Austin's Circuit of The Americas (COTA) will be transformed this month into a virtual masterpiece guided by divine inspiration. COTA will be recast as Michelangelo’s iconic Roman master work, the Sistine Chapel as part of an internationally touring experience known as “Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition,” taking place in Austin July 8-August 28.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Austin Public Library presents 'Banned Camp' summer event series with BookPeople

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin Public Library is collaborating with BookPeople to present Banned Camp, a series of free events for members of the Austin community. Banned Camp is an event for the Austin community to come together, engage with books that have been banned or challenged, and be part of the conversation around the freedom to read.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Chronicle

Black Women Reclaim Space in Austin’s Outdoors

June is Great Outdoors Month, and native Austinite Tanya Walker will certainly be celebrating. Maybe you'll find her exploring the subterranean silence of Central Texas' intricate cave systems. Or perhaps she'll be whizzing along a live-oak-studded trail on a galloping horse. But more often than not, you'll find Walker on the water, in a kayak. "I want everybody to feel what I feel when I'm out there on Town Lake," she says. "You cannot see the true beauty of Austin driving – you have to be on the water to see it and appreciate it." And yet, even while finding peace out on the water, something was missing. "It was rare that I would see somebody else of color out there with me," she said.
AUSTIN, TX
tribeza.com

Six local ATXperts share their favorite ‘hoods for dining, shopping and more

Chances are you’re one of the almost 250,000 people who follows Jane Ko as @atasteofkoko on Instagram or TikTok for the best Austin restaurant recommendations, as well as travel suggestions from all over the world. Ko wrote the (literal) guide to Austin in 2019, and her blog A Taste of Koko was voted best Austin blog by the “Austin Chronicle” two years in a row. So she clearly knows her food stuff. As for her favorite neighborhood for dining, Ko says she loves visiting “both East Austin’s historic, old restaurants and newcomers in barbecue, Mexican, Asian and New American.”
AUSTIN, TX
365thingsaustin.com

Hoppy Hour At Hopdoddy

Vibe out at Hopdoddy’s Hoppy Hour with $5 schooners and $5 bites! Choose from house margaritas, draft cocktails, or local draft beers! And then, of course, you should stay for burgers because it’s Hopdoddy. If you don’t know, a Schooner (scoon-er) is 18 fluid ounces of pure, frosty...
AUSTIN, TX
365thingsaustin.com

Rock N’ River Water Park

Cool off at the Rock N’ River Water Park in Round Rock! This family-friendly spot has a lazy river, a water playground, slides, and tipping buckets! If you go during their twilight hours from 5 p.m. to close, admission is half-price. Get your tickets beforehand or snag them at...
ROUND ROCK, TX
tribeza.com

A Guide to Austin Hotels with Pool Passes

Fairmont Austin’s rooftop pool gives a resort-like experience to hotel guests and pool pass guests alike — plus, it’s right in the middle of the city. With an outdoor heated pool, complimentary self-parking and poolside food and drink service, this is the perfect spot for a day-long getaway for Austinites. To upgrade your stay, book a daybed or cabana, or even add a cocktail experience. Adult passes start at $40 and child passes start at $25.
AUSTIN, TX
do512.com

Vincent's On The Lake

Vincent’s on the Lake is a premier waterfront dining venue with some of the most spectacular views on Lake Travis! Located at the beautiful Emerald Point Marina, you won’t find a better place drink, dine and enjoy the best local live music!
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Austin

Hawaiian snow cone stand LocoSnoCo now open in Cedar Park

Hawaiian shaved ice snow cone stand LocoSnoCo is now open in Cedar Park after several delays due to the pandemic. The snow cone stand first opened May 12. LocoSnoCo has over 30 classic flavors, including Tiger’s Blood, bubble gum, pina colada and more. Owner Talbot Hansum said LocoSnoCo even has a traditional Hawaiian flavor called Li hing mui. There are also sugar-free and dye-free options available.
CEDAR PARK, TX
kut.org

A big film studio is coming to San Marcos, but environmentalists are concerned about the location

Hays County could be the next region in Central Texas to house a massive, full-service film production studio. At tonight’s San Marcos City Council meeting, members are weighing what kind of economic incentives to give the company that wants to build it. But many are concerned that the proposed location is on environmentally sensitive land: a 75-acre slice of the Edwards Aquifer recharge zone.
SAN MARCOS, TX
Lincoln Report

3 Dreamy Day Trips Ideas from Austin, Texas

Within a few minutes of the vibrant city of Austin, you will find yourself in Texas wine country, exploring charming small towns, or soaking up the sun in one of the many scenic state parks. There are numerous day trips from Austin that are ideal for those seeking to get away from the busyness of city life. Below are a few examples of the many possibilities.
AUSTIN, TX
dailytrib.com

Council approves development with restaurants, bar, live music

A new development with restaurants, music and wedding venues, and an open-air cocktail bar — all with a view — was approved by the Marble Falls City Council during its regular meeting Tuesday, June 7, despite opposition voiced by neighbors during a long discussion on the matter. Hillside...
MARBLE FALLS, TX

