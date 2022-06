It’s budget season in Harrisburg, where the Pennsylvania House and Senate and Gov. Wolf are focused on having a balanced state budget by the June 30 constitutional deadline. This year, revenues are coming in better than expected, and there’s money the Commonwealth did not anticipate when balancing the budget last year. Pennsylvanians have many needs, of course, and the budget is one way to prioritize those needs.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO