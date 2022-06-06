ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

Chapel Hill Police Chief To Retire After 25 Years of Service

By Ava Pukatch
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter 25 years of serving the Town of Chapel Hill, Police Chief Chris Blue announced he is retiring in December. Blue said in a statement from the Town of Chapel Hill that announcing his retirement is bittersweet. “It has truly been an honor to serve as a police officer...

