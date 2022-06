FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Riken Elastomers Corporation of Hopkinsville and Leggett & Platt Inc. of Winchester are the two latest companies to earn recognition from the Kentucky Labor Cabinet for stellar workplace safety records, it was announced on Wednesday. Between Jan. 1, 2007, and Dec. 31, 2021, employees at...

CLARK COUNTY, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO