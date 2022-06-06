ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lackawanna, NY

Police investigating report of shots fired in the area of Abbott and Dorrance Friday

By Anthony Reyes
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2V1cJq_0g28dbUJ00

The Lackawanna Police Department is investigating after receiving a report of shots fired in the area of Abbott Road and Dorrance Avenue Friday evening.

According to police, officers responded to a multi-use commercial building at 1212 Abbott Road where "a number of people had convened for an event of some nature." West Seneca and Buffalo Police also responded.

Police said the investigation into the reported shots fired and the event/gathering is ongoing and no further comment will be made due to the investigation.

A police spokesperson said if the investigation findings warrant additional updates, an update will be provided when appropriate.

Comments / 3

Related
2 On Your Side

Buffalo Police recover body of missing teen

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police report a tragic end to the search for a young Buffalo woman. Jalia Marerro, 18, was reported missing on May 21. She was last seen on May 8 or 9. Police say they recovered her body Monday in a wooded area south of Delsan...
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Seneca, NY
City
Lackawanna, NY
Buffalo, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Buffalo, NY
Lackawanna, NY
Crime & Safety
Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo Man Charged With Mansalughter For Stabbing Death In Cheektowaga

A Buffalo man has been charged for a fatal stabbing that took place on Wednesday, June 8, 2022. Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced that the 27-year-old man was arraigned on the morning of Thursday, June 9, before Cheektowaga Town Court Justice David Stevens on one count of Manslaughter in the First Degree. Jaquan Combs of Buffalo allegedly stabbed the victim in the neck with a knife during an argument on Wednesday that happened around 2 pm. The incident took place on Harlem Road in a parking lot near Wayne Terrace in Cheektowaga.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Arrest made in fatal stabbing in Cheektowaga

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — One man is dead, another is now facing charges following a stabbing in a Cheektowaga parking lot. Police say they were called to the 3800 block of Harlem Road near Cleveland Drive just after 2 p.m. for a report of a fight and were told one of the people involved had a knife. When patrols arrived, they found a 21-year-old man unresponsive in the doorway of a building with an apparent stab wound to the neck.
CHEEKTOWAGA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commercial Building#Buffalo Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
spectrumlocalnews.com

Police investigating apparent arson at Getzville anti-abortion center

​GETZVILLE, N.Y. — ​​Police in Amherst are investigating an apparent case of arson at an anti-abortion center in Getzville. Officials say the fire began early Tuesday morning at CompassCare on Eggert Road. CompassCare's president says graffiti was left on the building saying "Jane Was Here," which he...
GETZVILLE, NY
2 On Your Side

West Seneca Police holding 2022 property, bicycle auction Saturday

WEST SENECA, N.Y. — The West Seneca Police Department's annual property and bicycle auction is returning this weekend. The auction is being held at the police headquarters garage, located at 1250 Union Rd., between the West Seneca Town Hall and the West Seneca Ice Rink. Anyone interested in looking at the items can do so Saturday, June 18, at 10:30 a.m. The auction will begin promptly at 11 a.m.
WEST SENECA, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Jamestown man accused of violating order of protection

A Jamestown man is accused of violating an order of protection following a domestic incident late Wednesday afternoon. Jamestown Police responded to the call on the city's south side around 5:30 pm. Officers arrested 61-year-old Gerald Clayson after he had allegedly threatened the protected person. Clayson is facing 1st-degree criminal contempt and 2nd-degree harassment. He was jailed pending arraignment.
JAMESTOWN, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Former waitress pleads guilty to gaming ticket theft

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Town of Tonawanda woman pleaded guilty in Erie County Court on Thursday after stealing gaming tickets from a Hamburg restaurant where she had worked. Danielle Bush, 31, pleaded guilty in Erie County Court Thursday morning to one count of grand larceny in the third degree, a Class D felony. Bush […]
HAMBURG, NY
WKBW 7 News Buffalo

WKBW 7 News Buffalo

18K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Buffalo, New York news and weather from WKBW 7 News Buffalo, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wkbw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy