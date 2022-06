Kacey Musgraves called out American Airlines in a post on Twitter after a flight that she described as "the most intense and honestly f---ing awful." The star-crossed hit-maker took to the social media platform after flying from Spain with the airline. Although she noted that she doesn't often call out businesses online, she explained that she was trying to protect other people from having to undergo a similar experience.

CELEBRITIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO