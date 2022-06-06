ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man accused of stealing $3 million in home invasion tracked to Taiwan, CA police say

By Vandana Ravikumar
The Sacramento Bee
 3 days ago

A man was arrested in Taiwan after being accused of attacking a woman and robbing her at her San Francisco home in March, police said.

On the evening of March 16, the San Francisco Police Department responded to a call from a woman who said a man had broken into her home, a news release said.

The woman told KTVU that the man was wearing large ski goggles, a hood, gloves, and other clothes to hide his face and body.

She said he brandished a weapon at her, physically restrained her and demanded money. The woman told police that the man ordered her to comply and threatened to hurt her more if she didn’t, the release said.

The woman met the man’s demands, which included allowing him to transfer $3 million from her bank account to his, the release said. The man was also accused of stealing the woman’s cell phones before fleeing.

While investigating, police identified a 30-year-old Los Angeles man as a suspect. The man, Tianze Zhang, fled the country shortly after the incident, the release said.

After weeks of investigating and working with multiple law enforcement agencies, police said they found Zhang in Taiwan on May 30. San Francisco police detained him in the country and escorted him back to California, the release said.

According to jail records, Zhang was booked into police custody on June 3 and faces charges of first-degree residential burglary, kidnapping for ransom and making criminal threats.

The Sacramento Bee

The Sacramento Bee

ABOUT

Founded in 1857, The Sacramento Bee is the flagship newspaper of McClatchy.

 https://www.sacbee.com/

