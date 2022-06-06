Former NBA champion Rasheed Wallace to join Lakers coaching staff

Rasheed Wallace. Joe Rondone/The Commercial Appeal via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Hardaway hinted at Wallace's departure from Memphis to The Commerical Appeal, saying the plan all along has been for Wallace to work with Darvin Ham. Ham was named the new Lakers head coach less than a week ago.

"That was the deal from the beginning," Hardaway said. "If Darvin had gotten a job last year, Rasheed had already promised him that he was going to go with him. So, I'm thinking this year, with him getting the Lakers job, [Wallace] might still be going along with that process."

Wallace and Ham were teammates on the Detroit Pistons for two seasons, winning a championship together -- over the Lakers, no less -- in 2004.

Wallace played 17 seasons in the NBA before retiring in 2010 following a one-year stint with the Boston Celtics. He returned in 2012 to play a single season with the New York Knicks before retiring for good in 2013 following foot surgery.