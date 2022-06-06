ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, IA

Let’s Talk Knoxville-Tax Sale

By Scott Dailey
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur guest on today’s Let’s Talk Knoxville is Marion County Treasurer...

Let’s Talk Knoxville-Storefront and Façade Grants

Our Guest on Today’s Let’s Talk Knoxville is Knoxville Economic Development Director Glenn Lyons as we talk about the Façade and Storefront Improvement Program. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Knoxville Podcast.
Let’s Talk Pella – Kniff McCulla Wins in Primary

Barb Kniff McCulla of Pella is the Republican Candidate for Iowa House District 37 following her victory in Tuesday’s primary election, and she discusses what’s next heading into November. Podcast: Play in new window | Download. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe...
PELLA, IA
IN DEPTH: The Marion County Historical Society on Ken Locke Stadium

What’s the Marion County Historical Society, and what would they like to share about the future of Ken Locke Stadium?. Join us today as Dr. Bob Leonard goes “In Depth” with Craig Agan, representing the Marion County Historical Society. Podcast: Play in new window | Download. Subscribe:...
Thrive Knoxville to Hold Fourth of July Celebration

Thrive Knoxville will hold their 5ht annual Fourth of July Celebration on Monday, July 4. Heather Ussery with Thrive Knoxville spoke with KNIA/KRLS News about the event. “We will start the day at the Knoxville Police Station at 7:45 am for a flag-raising ceremony and that will also kick off the Knoxville Police Department Freedom 5k run/walk. There will be a breakfast at the fire station starting at 8:00 am;’ a free-will donation will be taken with proceeds going to Thrive Knoxville. The event will then move to Auld Park with a kid’s bike parade starting at the Library. The events at Auld Park will run from 9:00 am-12:00 pm including live music, a miniature golf course, and inflatables. The day will end with the Fireworks show at the Knoxville Airport at dusk.
MedPharm Iowa rebrands as Bud & Mary’s Cannabis, plans expansions

Bud & Mary's Cannabis, with plans to invest more than $10 million into its existing cannabis production facility on Des Moines’ east side. The expansion will allow for a threefold increase in cannabis production for the Iowa program to meet increasing patient needs, and will add at least 20 new jobs, the company said in a release. Additionally, Bud & Mary's will launch a new cultivation and production facility in Michigan in the second half of 2022, as well as open a new dispensary in Michigan this summer. The company also plans to expand its existing Colorado production late this year. The name change reflects the Iowa-owned and -operated company’s growth in Iowa, Colorado and Michigan, while also honoring the legacy of the family-owned business. The company remains solely owned by Chris Nelson, whose family separately owns Kemin Industries, a global ingredients company based in Des Moines. R.W. "Bud" Nelson and his wife, Mary Nelson, founded Kemin in 1961. Chris Nelson said the name change was not the result of a merger or other similar transaction. Instead, the change is meant to better serve the company as it grows. Iowa's medical cannabis program has grown significantly. As of May, there are more than 10,000 registered patients, with more than 500 new medical cards being added every month. The Des Moines production facility expansion is expected to be complete in early 2023. More information about the company can be found on its new website.
DES MOINES, IA
Iowa News Headlines Thursday, June 9th, 2022

(Washington, DC) -- A Hollywood actor who is a native of Uvalde, Texas -- and a gun owner -- met with Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley to talk about ways to prevent future mass shootings. Grassley says Matthew McConaughey and his wife Camila Alves met with him in his Senate office Tuesday, and that McConaughey wanted to know more about Grassley’s bill that would have the Secret Service Threat Assessment Center advise schools on how to recognize the warning signs of student behavior that might turn deadly. Grassley told him the bill is being held up by New Jersey Democrat Cory Booker, to which he says McConaughey “took a real interest” in that and said “he was going to have a conversation” with him about it. In a speech at the White House Tuesday, McConaughey expressed support for raising the age for buying A-R-15-style assault rifles from 18 to 21.
IOWA STATE
Reynolds helps oust 4 sitting GOP legislators in primary

DES MOINES, IA — It is not usual for a sitting governor to endorse several newcomer candidates. But Governor Kim Reynolds endorsed four candidates in the House who are for public tax dollars for private school funding; and every single one of them won Tuesday night. Zachary Dieken won the Republican primary for District 5, […]
IOWA STATE
Indianola Chamber Holds Ribbon Cutting for Retirement Solutions of Iowa

The Indianola Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting ceremony for Retirement Solutions of Iowa Monday, welcoming the business to the chamber. Owner Andrei Murphy tells KNIA News working with the chamber and getting to know the Indianola community has been a great process. “The chamber is a great organization,...
INDIANOLA, IA
Pella Community Ambulance to Become City Department Soon

An ordinance was adopted by the Pella City Council this week to formally create a city-operated ambulance service ahead of the anticipated transition of Pella Community Ambulance from a non-profit organization to a government-run entity. Assistant City Administrator Corey Goodenow says several years of increased calls and lower reimbursement rates...
PELLA, IA
KNIA/KRLS Receives Award From Iowa VFW

KNIA/KRLS News received an award from the Iowa VFW recently. State VFW Commander Michael Braman presented a Certificate of Appreciation to Dr. Bob Leonard at a ceremony in Des Moines. The certificate was for dedication and service to the betterment of the mission of the Veterans Community in Iowa.
IOWA STATE
Indianola City Council Approves Hazard Mitigation Plan

The Indianola City Council approved the Warren County Hazard Mitigation Plan for Indianola at their meeting Monday. City Manager Ben Reeves tells KNIA News the plan will dictate how the city responds to events such as tornadoes, snow storms, flooding, or other disaster events, and is the playbook for the city to follow.
INDIANOLA, IA
Indianola City Council Sets Priorities in Strategic Plan

The Indianola City Council approved the 2022 Strategic Plan at their meeting Monday, setting goals for the council and city staff to continue to accomplish over the course of the year and the future. City Manager Ben Reeves tells KNIA News the goals included working on public facilities and a potential bond referendum, road paving around the community, looking at the gateway corridors into the city, public health issues including animal control, and making Indianola a place to stay for city staff.
INDIANOLA, IA
Knoxville City Council Approves Storefront and Facade Grants

The Knoxville City Council approved more Storefront improvement and Facade improvement grants this week. Knoxville Economic Development Director Glenn Lyons spoke with KNIA/KRLS News about the projects. “Council approved four storefront improvement grants which are a maximum of $5,000. The projects ranged from repainting wood on the facade to more...
VenuWorks hits pause on BBQ Roundup in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - There won’t be a BBQ Roundup in Cedar Rapids this year. VenuWorks of Cedar Rapids announced the decision to hit pause on the annual event on Thursday, citing declining attendance over the last several years, along with difficulty in finding vendors. “The national BBQ...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
“Start Your Engines” Brings Racing Tradition to Thursdays in Pella

The theme of this week’s Thursdays in Pella brings the Sprint Car Capital of the World to the Tulip City. Start Your Engines highlights the rich tradition of racing to the Pella square, with a variety of activities and booths starting at 6 p.m. in Central Park, including the World of Outlaws cars, Knoxville Raceway Simulator, representatives from English Creek Speedway, Iowa Speedway, Boone Speedway, and Eddyville Raceway Park, and activities hosted by local sprint car driver Tyler Groenendyk, who will be holding a fundraiser for 725 Ministries and giving away free hot wheels cars and hosting test drives on Blu Track built on top of his sprint car. The Pella City Band will have their first performance of the summer to conclude festivities on the Tulip Toren at 8 p.m., and the Pella Farmer’s Market will run on the square in conjunction with festivities from 4:00 to 7:00. The KNIA/KRLS Lil’ Big Red Radio is broadcasting from every Thursdays in Pella event this summer.
PELLA, IA
Marion County Historical Society Events

The Marion County Historical Society held another successful Pioneer Days this past weekend. Marion County Historical Society President Craig Agan spoke with KNIA/KRLS News about other events the Historical Society participates in throughout the year. “Pioneer Days has been our biggest event for many years, but we have other events...
MARION COUNTY, IA
Waterloo Burger Joint Expands To Major Midwest City

One of the best burger joints in the Cedar Valley has plans to expand outside of Iowa. Last fall, we shared with you that a popular food truck would be getting its very own storefront. Big Head Burger opened its brick-and-mortar location on September 16th, 2021. Big Head Burger has...
WATERLOO, IA
Warren County Leadership Class Fundraising for New Playground

The 2022 Warren County Leadership Class from Warren County Economic Development chose to replace the Warren County Fairgrounds playground as their class project. Class member Josh Wilson tells KNIA News the playground is outdated and not maintained as well as a playground needs to be, and there is a need in the community for the new setup.
WARREN COUNTY, IA
Visit Pella’s Dutch Christmas Market Receives Meet in Iowa Grant

In 2021, Visit Pella hosted the first annual Kerstmarkt, Dutch Christmas Market, and announced an expansion of the market with funding from the Meet in Iowa grant. Lowell Olivier-Shaw, Chair of Kerstmarkt, said “With the extra funding from the Meet in Iowa program, we will be able to expand the market along the Molengracht Canal. We plan to purchase more vendor booths for people to sell handcrafted gifts and Dutch food. We would also like to add more entertainment and activities to create a friendly, inclusive Dutch Christmas Market reminiscent of a true Netherland market. We are thankful for the partnerships with the City of Pella, The Amsterdam, and Meet in Iowa.”
PELLA, IA

