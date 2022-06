SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, June 8. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Governor Kristi Noem’s name will be on the November ballot. Noem won the primary last night over challenger Steve Haugaard. She became the state’s first female governor when she was elected in 2018.

GARRETSON, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO