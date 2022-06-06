Gas surges to $5.25 in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Gas in Fort Wayne has climbed to an arm and a leg per gallon. Well, almost. The cost...www.wane.com
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Gas in Fort Wayne has climbed to an arm and a leg per gallon. Well, almost. The cost...www.wane.com
this is ridiculously high and poor people can't even afford to go to go to grocery store or doctors appointments because we only get 841.00 a month and most of that goes to rent and bills then maybe $10.00 in gas .that's only 1.1/2 gallons that's not gonna last all month. next people gonna be calling into work because they have no money or gas to get there.
Comments / 4