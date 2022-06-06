ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Gas surges to $5.25 in Fort Wayne

By Aaron Organ
WANE-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Gas in Fort Wayne has climbed to an arm and a leg per gallon. Well, almost. The cost...

www.wane.com

Comments / 4

karen wilson
3d ago

this is ridiculously high and poor people can't even afford to go to go to grocery store or doctors appointments because we only get 841.00 a month and most of that goes to rent and bills then maybe $10.00 in gas .that's only 1.1/2 gallons that's not gonna last all month. next people gonna be calling into work because they have no money or gas to get there.

Reply(1)
5
Related
cbs4indy.com

2 winning Powerball tickets sold in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — Check your tickets carefully because two winning Hoosier Lottery Powerball tickets from Monday night’s drawing were sold in Indiana. The Hoosier Lottery said the winning numbers were 2-10-35-44-46 with a Powerball of 4. A winning $100,000 ticket was sold in Rochester at the Kroger Fuel Center...
WOWO News

Body pulled from water in northern Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A man’s body was found in a pond in northern Fort Wayne Wednesday evening. According to our partners in news at ABC 21, the pond was in the Woodland Subdivision off of Auburn Road. There has been an ongoing search in this area...
FORT WAYNE, IN
ballstatedailynews.com

Openings and Closures in Muncie

In the week of June 5-11, at least two venues have announced opening or closure in Muncie, Indiana. Below is brief information regarding each. The popular and revolutionary indoor trampoline park, Sky Zone, is expanding to Muncie, Indiana, as announced June 6. Sarah and Josh Lochtefeld, owners of S & J Farms Company, are the franchisees of this new destination.
MUNCIE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Unleaded Gas#Traffic
fortwaynesnbc.com

Cat cafe coming to Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Fort Wayne’s first cat cafe is opening tomorrow. The Black Forest Cat Cafe will offer coffee, some sweet treats, and furry friends you can visit and adopt. The cafe is located in the JoAnn Plaza off Coldwater (between Plato’s Closet and Pet Supplies Plus).
FORT WAYNE, IN
WTHR

Muncie restaurant implements temporary charge for bread due to inflation

MUNCIE, Ind. — The rise in gas prices coupled with inflation has businesses across the country feeling pain in their pocketbook. Among those businesses are restaurants, whose structure (and income) were turned upside down during the pandemic and, as they say, when it rains it pours. Now inflation has presented a new challenge for restaurants, and higher prices for their patrons.
MUNCIE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Germanfest returns to Fort Wayne tonight

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A popular festival in Fort Wayne is returning for the next few days at Headwaters Park. Germanfest will celebrate its 40th year from June 8 through the 12. You can pick up some staple German foods, grab a beer, and listen to...
FORT WAYNE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

City adds upgraded water tower

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The City of Fort Wayne added an additional water tower to the City Utilities’ arsenal Wednesday morning. The 175-foot, 500,000-gallon tank was capped off Wednesday on White Oak Drive, the City’s east side, and will serve 72,473 homes, the City said.
ftnnews.com

New GM at The Bradley Fort Wayne

Portland-based hotel owner and operator, Provenance Hotels announced the appointment of Brent Pope as General Manager of The Bradley. As a Fort Wayne native, Pope returns to his hometown to oversee all operations of the newly opened boutique hotel. Recently debuted in July 2021, The Bradley is a collaborative vision...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Edgerton back on full power after massive outage

EDGERTON, Ohio (WANE) – After generators powered the Village of Edgerton for more than 24 hours, the small community of around 2,000 in Williams County, Ohio is back on electricity from Toledo Edison. Monday night lightning hit a power pole and then a train pulled the lines, taking out...
EDGERTON, OH
fortwaynesnbc.com

Edgerton business owners face prospect of days without power

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - After a combination of weather and a train caused a power outage to the entire village of Edgerton, Ohio, business owners are facing lasting impacts from the outage. Nikki Farley, manager of Edgerton Village Market, got a call early this morning. She...
EDGERTON, OH
WANE-TV

Storms damage warehouse in SW Ohio

TIPP CITY, Ohio (WDTN) – A distribution center in Tipp City was damaged after severe weather hit Wednesday. The Meijer Distribution Center located at 4200 South County Road 25A was damaged by storms during the evening. Police said in a release that there were called to the area around 6:08 p.m. for a report of large debris and several blown transformers. When crews arrived, they saw heavy damage and collapse at the center.
TIPP CITY, OH
wfft.com

Body recovered from pond in Woodland Lake

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Fort Wayne Police confirm they recovered a body from a pond in the Woodland Lake neighborhood Wednesday afternoon. It's near where they were searching for missing 81-year-old Steven Clemmer earlier in the day, one officer said. The statewide Silver Alert issued for Clemmer was canceled...
WANE-TV

What’s with that big boat at the Ramada Inn?

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — What’s with the boat sitting in front of the Ramada Inn on Coldwater Road?. The 45-foot houseboat that looks like it might be more at home on the River Thames is for sale, apparently, but has been moored right in front of the hotel entrance for weeks, if not months.
wfft.com

ISP investigators conduct random brake checks on US 30

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Indiana State Police troopers spent the morning performing brake checks on random trucks. The troopers selected trucks to pull over into an old rest stop on U.S. Highway 30. They informed the drivers if any brakes or axles fail and determined if was safe for...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Wolcottville water back on, boil advisory in place

WOLCOTTVILLE, Ind. (WANE) — The water in Wolcottville is back on Wednesday night, but now the town has a boil water advisory in place until further notice. The water supply was depleted Wednesday after a contractor hit a water main. A town official said a 12-inch water main was...
WOLCOTTVILLE, IN
WTHR

Coroner declares Indiana toddler's fentanyl death a homicide

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — The death of a 1-year-old Fort Wayne girl from a fentanyl overdose last year has been ruled a homicide, a coroner said Wednesday. Savannah Rose Brown was found unresponsive at about 3 p.m. on Oct. 14 at her home in Fort Wayne, Allen County Coroner Dr. E. Jon Brandenberger said in a news release. She was transported to a hospital and pronounced dead a short time after arrival.
FORT WAYNE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy