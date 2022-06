JOHNSON CITY - Ferrell Piper, 85, of Johnson City, TN, passed away on June 9, 2022 at the James H. Quillen Veteran’s Administration Medical Center under hospice care. He was born in Clinton, KY. Ferrell was a veteran of the United States Army and served his country with honor in the Tank Corps. After leaving the US Army, he worked for Planters Peanut Company, becoming a manager at different stores across the country. After leaving Planters Peanuts he began his own business in Washington DC, selling a variety of candies and nuts from around the world: The F Street Peanut Shoppe. Because of the store’s success, he sold the business and retired at age 34. He and his wife Shirley shortly thereafter moved to Clinton, KY where they would live for the next 33 years.

JOHNSON CITY, TN ・ 9 HOURS AGO