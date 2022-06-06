ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Ebanks joins Best Virginia roster

By Nick Farrell
WVNS
WVNS
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dKSpB_0g28ayeP00

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Another member of WVU’s 2010 Final Four team will suit up for Best Virginia this summer.

The team announced Monday that Devin Ebanks , who played for the Mountaineers from 2008-10, will compete for Best Virginia in The Basketball Tournament , the annual $1 million winner-take-all competition.

Ebanks will reunite with Kevin Jones and John Flowers, who also played on the Final Four team, with Best Virginia.

“We are so excited to have Devin a part of this year’s Best Virginia team,” said Best Virginia head coach James Long. “He is a professional that is going to bring versatility and experience at the highest level. He has been to the Final Four, played overseas, and played in the NBA. His versatility is going to give us the capability to some different things on the court as well. All in all, it’s a great day for Best Virginia.”

Ebanks spent two seasons at WVU, playing for head coach Bob Huggins. During his sophomore season in 2009-10, Ebanks averaged 12.0 points, 8.1 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.1 steals in 34 games.

Following two years at WVU, Ebanks declared for the 2010 NBA Draft, and was selected by the Los Angeles Lakers with the 43rd overall pick. Ebanks spent three seasons in the NBA with the Lakers appearing in 63 games and nine playoff games.

He also completed a stint in the NBA D-League with the Texas Legends, Springfield Armor and Grand Rapids Gold until the 2015-16 season. He’s a former NBA D-League All-Star and an All-NBA D-League Third Team recipient. The former Mountaineer has traveled around the world since 2014, playing in Israel, Mexico, Puerto Rico, Italy, France, Japan, Germany and Greece.

“I’m excited about playing with Ebanks again,” Jones said. “He’s obviously a Final Four teammate, and an amazing basketball talent. We’re excited to have him on the team this year.”

Best Virginia will host its only summer exhibition game July 16 at Fairmont State University. The team will also host two skills camps for kids ages 6-13 in Morgantown (July 17 – Mylan Park Community Center) and Charleston (July 22 – South Charleston Community Center). Tickets and sign-ups are online now at bestvirginia.org.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.

Comments / 0

Related
WVNS

WVU Tech Men’s Basketball hosts annual kids’ camp

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – Young basketball players in southern West Virginia got the chance to learn from some college hoops stars. WVU Tech hosted its annual basketball camp in Beckley from June 6-10, 2022. Campers got the chance to learn from, and play with a few players from the Golden Bears Men’s Basketball team. Assistant […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Concord University Women’s Basketball holds Elite summer camp

ATHENS, WV (WVNS)–The Concord University Women’s Basketball team held their Elite summer camp on Sunday, June 5, 2022. Participants showed off their skills at the Carter Athletic Center and Gymnasium at the university. The Lady Cougars as well as new head coach Tesla Southcott helped facilitate and work the camp. Southcott said she’s excited to […]
ATHENS, WV
WVNS

Body found in Greenbrier County identified

UPDATE: Tuesday, June 7, 2022, 3:45 PM: WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WVNS) — According to Chief Scott Teubert, of the White Sulphur Springs Police Department, the body found on Monday, June 6 has been identified. According to police, John H. Deaver, 65, was identified by the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Charleston. Deaver, who had […]
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Missing White Sulphur Springs man found dead

UPDATE: Tuesday, June 7, 2022, 3:45 PM: WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WVNS) — According to Chief Scott Teubert, of the White Sulphur Springs Police Department, John H. Deaver was found dead in Greenbrier County. According to police, his body was found Monday, June 6th, along an embankment of Howard’s Creek, along Camp Ann Bailey Road. […]
WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charleston, WV
Morgantown, WV
Basketball
Morgantown, WV
Sports
City
Morgantown, WV
WVNS

Two men arrested after gas equipment stolen

HARPER, WV (WVNS) — Diversified Energy, an energy company focused on natural gas, has had a string of thefts of their equipment from sites. These incidents have led to the company installing electronic devices that can alert them when their equipment has been stolen. On June 7, 2022, Diversified Energy was alerted that items from […]
WVNS

GOV. JUSTICE: Special session for gas tax holiday is ‘waste of time’ and will ‘only cost taxpayers money’

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A proposed gas tax holiday will not be providing much-needed relief to the pockets of Mountain State residents. The state’s average price per gallon reached $4.74 on Tuesday, just 18¢ below the national average. In a press conference Wednesday, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice announced he will not call a special […]
GAS PRICE
WVNS

Fallen deputy’s wounded colleague stands with community at vigil

SUMMERSVILLE, WV (WVNS) – Standing in the crowd at a candlelight vigil Sunday night at the Nicholas County Courthouse was a face many didn’t expect to see. After just being shot in the leg a day and a half earlier Corporal Josh Ellison stood vigil with colleagues, family, friends, and strangers in honor of his […]
SUMMERSVILLE, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Huggins
Person
Devin Ebanks
WVNS

Anti-Rabies clinic makes stops around Raleigh County

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — The Raleigh County Assessors office kicked off the 2022 anti-rabies clinic on Saturday, June 4, 2022, as they set up at different locations across the area. On Thursday, June 9, they went out to the Ghent Fire station to offer various vaccinations for dogs and cats. They also offered dog […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Playoff Games#Wvu#The Final Four#Nba Draft#The Los Angeles Lakers#Nba D League#The Texas Legends#Springfield Armor
WVNS

WV in top 10 states to land remote job, study finds

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia is in the top 10 states for getting a remote job according to FlexJobs, a database for remote positions. FlexJobs ranked all 50 states plus Washington, D.C. based on their ratios of remote jobs in the FlexJobs database to active job seekers. West Virginia ranked number nine. In order […]
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
Country
Puerto Rico
NewsBreak
West Virginia University
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
France
Country
Japan
Country
Greece
Country
Germany
WVNS

Gas prices won’t be on the decline anytime soon

GHENT, WV (WVNS)–The pinch at the pump is hurting drivers more and more. And it doesn’t look like prices will drop any time soon. Gas prices are reaching historic levels, and it’s impacting residents heavily. Lori Weaver Hawkins, with AAA, said there are three main factors, crude oil prices, supply and demand, and the summer […]
TRAFFIC
WVNS

WVNS

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WVNS-TV, 59News and wvnstv.com is the CBS and FOX-affiliated Nexstar Media Group station for southern West Virginia.

 https://wvnstv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy