Four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel has been told that he should quit Formula One after admitting he has been a “hypocrite” by continuing to race while questioning the sport’s impact on climate change.Vettel said during an appearance on BBC One’s Question Time that he has considered retiring from Formula One after campaigning for action to protect the environment. “It is something I ask myself [whether I should be racing in F1] and travelling the world,” Vettel said.“It is my passion to drive a car and I love it, and every time I step in a car I love it, but...

MOTORSPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO