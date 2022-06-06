2022 NBA Draft Profile: TyTy Washington

We have another All-American from this year to join the profile list, this time with Wisconsin wing Johnny Davis who exploded his sophomore year putting him in conversation to be a potential top 10 pick. Davis dragged Wisconsin to a Big 10 title consistently scoring 20 points while being an excellent rebounder from the wing position. Davis nearly tripled his scoring average from his freshman year while doubling his rebounding and assists averages as well. Without Davis, it’s fair to argue whether that Wisconsin team this season would have even made the tournament as he dragged them to wins often this year. There wasn’t much expected from Wisconsin this season after losing so many senior contributors from the year before and the leap Davis made was crucial to the success of the program.

NBA ・ 9 HOURS AGO