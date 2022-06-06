ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

2022 NBA Draft Profile: TyTy Washington

By Austin Reed
 3 days ago
TyTy Washington got off to a great start in his freshman year at Kentucky before injuries slowed him down in the second half of the year. He had a late rise in the recruiting rankings his senior year of high school and that improvement seemed to be warranted with the way...

2022 NBA Draft Profile: Johnny Davis

We have another All-American from this year to join the profile list, this time with Wisconsin wing Johnny Davis who exploded his sophomore year putting him in conversation to be a potential top 10 pick. Davis dragged Wisconsin to a Big 10 title consistently scoring 20 points while being an excellent rebounder from the wing position. Davis nearly tripled his scoring average from his freshman year while doubling his rebounding and assists averages as well. Without Davis, it’s fair to argue whether that Wisconsin team this season would have even made the tournament as he dragged them to wins often this year. There wasn’t much expected from Wisconsin this season after losing so many senior contributors from the year before and the leap Davis made was crucial to the success of the program.
NBA
2022 NBA Draft Profile: Dyson Daniels

The G League Ignite program has proved successful after two years of operation and is now ready to send a second batch of prospects into the 2022 NBA Draft. Dyson Daniels has proven to be a talented wing prospect and has separated himself as the top-ranked prospect coming out of the Ignite program this draft cycle. He and others will continue to showcase this alternative path to the NBA.
NBA
Rachel Baker Named Duke Men’s Basketball General Manager

Duke Blue Devils Head Coach Jon Scheyer has hired Rachel Baker to serve as the General Manager of the men’s basketball program. The program has established this unique position to help the student-athletes “enhance their personal and professional skill sets, capitalize on strategic partnerships, including NIL opportunities, and work to support players in navigating the opportunities and challenges that come with being a student-athlete at the highest level”. Baker spent several years at Nike as an executive and spent time with the NBA and WNBA portions of the company and led the Elite Youth Basketball event.
DURHAM, NC
