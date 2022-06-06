Police investigating fatal shooting at Mill Creek apartment complex

Mill Creek police patrol vehicle (Mill Creek Police Department)

MILL CREEK, Wash. — An investigation is underway after a person was shot and killed at an apartment complex in Mill Creek on Monday morning, according to the Mill Creek Police Department.

At 6:10 a.m., officers responded to the 14700 block of Main Street after a 911 caller reported shots fired at the Hawthorne Apartments.

Arriving officers found an individual with gunshot wound(s) and began life-saving measures.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say they believe this was an isolated incident and there is no concern for the public’s safety at this time.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Bart Foutch or Detective Chris White at 425-745-6175 or investigations@millcreekwa.gov.

