Let’s Talk Indianola – Christina Bohannan

The theme of this week’s Thursdays in Pella brings the Sprint Car Capital of the World to the Tulip City. Start Your Engines highlights the rich tradition of racing to the Pella square, with a variety of activities and booths starting at 6 p.m. in Central Park, including the World of Outlaws cars, Knoxville Raceway Simulator, representatives from English Creek Speedway, Iowa Speedway, Boone Speedway, and Eddyville Raceway Park, and activities hosted by local sprint car driver Tyler Groenendyk, who will be holding a fundraiser for 725 Ministries and giving away free hot wheels cars and hosting test drives on Blu Track built on top of his sprint car. The Pella City Band will have their first performance of the summer to conclude festivities on the Tulip Toren at 8 p.m., and the Pella Farmer’s Market will run on the square in conjunction with festivities from 4:00 to 7:00. The KNIA/KRLS Lil’ Big Red Radio is broadcasting from every Thursdays in Pella event this summer.

PELLA, IA ・ 13 HOURS AGO