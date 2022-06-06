Let’s Talk Indianola – Christina Bohannan

Our Guest on Today’s Let’s Talk Knoxville is Knoxville Economic Development Director Glenn Lyons as we talk about the Façade and Storefront Improvement Program. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Knoxville Podcast.
Pella Historical Society Executive Director Valerie Van Kooten recaps the 2022 Tulip Time festival and the impact on the non-profit organization. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Pella.
What’s the Marion County Historical Society, and what would they like to share about the future of Ken Locke Stadium?. Join us today as Dr. Bob Leonard goes “In Depth” with Craig Agan, representing the Marion County Historical Society. Podcast: Play in new window | Download. Subscribe:...
KNIA/KRLS News received an award from the Iowa VFW recently. State VFW Commander Michael Braman presented a Certificate of Appreciation to Dr. Bob Leonard at a ceremony in Des Moines. The certificate was for dedication and service to the betterment of the mission of the Veterans Community in Iowa.
The theme of this week’s Thursdays in Pella brings the Sprint Car Capital of the World to the Tulip City. Start Your Engines highlights the rich tradition of racing to the Pella square, with a variety of activities and booths starting at 6 p.m. in Central Park, including the World of Outlaws cars, Knoxville Raceway Simulator, representatives from English Creek Speedway, Iowa Speedway, Boone Speedway, and Eddyville Raceway Park, and activities hosted by local sprint car driver Tyler Groenendyk, who will be holding a fundraiser for 725 Ministries and giving away free hot wheels cars and hosting test drives on Blu Track built on top of his sprint car. The Pella City Band will have their first performance of the summer to conclude festivities on the Tulip Toren at 8 p.m., and the Pella Farmer’s Market will run on the square in conjunction with festivities from 4:00 to 7:00. The KNIA/KRLS Lil’ Big Red Radio is broadcasting from every Thursdays in Pella event this summer.
The Indianola Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting ceremony for Retirement Solutions of Iowa Monday, welcoming the business to the chamber. Owner Andrei Murphy tells KNIA News working with the chamber and getting to know the Indianola community has been a great process. “The chamber is a great organization,...
The Indianola City Council approved the 2022 Strategic Plan at their meeting Monday, setting goals for the council and city staff to continue to accomplish over the course of the year and the future. City Manager Ben Reeves tells KNIA News the goals included working on public facilities and a potential bond referendum, road paving around the community, looking at the gateway corridors into the city, public health issues including animal control, and making Indianola a place to stay for city staff.
The Indianola Public Library is holding a murder mystery event this Friday evening. The premise includes a regatta on the lake is capsized and a guest is found floating in the bay, and attendees can play as a character or attend as a sleuth without a role. The event is for adults age 18 and over, and those over the age of 21 can bring beer and wine. Registration is required, for more information click below.
In 2021, Visit Pella hosted the first annual Kerstmarkt, Dutch Christmas Market, and announced an expansion of the market with funding from the Meet in Iowa grant. Lowell Olivier-Shaw, Chair of Kerstmarkt, said “With the extra funding from the Meet in Iowa program, we will be able to expand the market along the Molengracht Canal. We plan to purchase more vendor booths for people to sell handcrafted gifts and Dutch food. We would also like to add more entertainment and activities to create a friendly, inclusive Dutch Christmas Market reminiscent of a true Netherland market. We are thankful for the partnerships with the City of Pella, The Amsterdam, and Meet in Iowa.”
Thrive Knoxville will hold their 5ht annual Fourth of July Celebration on Monday, July 4. Heather Ussery with Thrive Knoxville spoke with KNIA/KRLS News about the event. “We will start the day at the Knoxville Police Station at 7:45 am for a flag-raising ceremony and that will also kick off the Knoxville Police Department Freedom 5k run/walk. There will be a breakfast at the fire station starting at 8:00 am;’ a free-will donation will be taken with proceeds going to Thrive Knoxville. The event will then move to Auld Park with a kid’s bike parade starting at the Library. The events at Auld Park will run from 9:00 am-12:00 pm including live music, a miniature golf course, and inflatables. The day will end with the Fireworks show at the Knoxville Airport at dusk.
The Indianola softball and baseball teams swept Oskaloosa in Little Hawkeye Conference play on Wednesday, softball winning 10-0 in five innings and baseball winning 10-8. The Indians softball team jumped all over Oskaloosa from the start in their contest, scoring a run in the first inning on an error, then Jordyn Gripp hit a solo shot to start the second following by hits from Selia Becker and Hanna Graham as the Indians took a 4-0 lead going into the third. The Indians added another four in the fourth with five straight singles from Graham, Kyra Robbins, Mara Bishop, Brynn Ortlund, and Kiley Kindelspire.
The Indianola City Council approved the Warren County Hazard Mitigation Plan for Indianola at their meeting Monday. City Manager Ben Reeves tells KNIA News the plan will dictate how the city responds to events such as tornadoes, snow storms, flooding, or other disaster events, and is the playbook for the city to follow.
Services for Lucille Mae Hiller, 91, who passed away Monday, June 6th, in Des Moines, will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 11th, at Mount Calvary Lutheran Church in Indianola with burial following in the Indianola I.O.O.F. Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 10th, at Overton Funeral Home with family present from 6 to 8 p.m. Memorials may be given in her name to Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church. To sign an online condolence, visit www.overtonfunerals.com.
Doris Ann (Stevens) Rowley, age 77, of Pella, Iowa, (formerly of Knoxville), passed away on Monday, June 6th. Doris’ wishes were to be cremated. A gathering will take place with Doris’ family present to greet friends and relatives on Friday, June 10th, at Celebrate Community Church in Knoxville from 10:00 A.M. to 12:00 P.M. A private family burial will take place at Chapel Hill Cemetery in Des Moines. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in Doris’ memory to her family. Winfield Funeral Home of Knoxville is assisting Doris’ family with arrangements.
The 2022 Warren County Leadership Class from Warren County Economic Development chose to replace the Warren County Fairgrounds playground as their class project. Class member Josh Wilson tells KNIA News the playground is outdated and not maintained as well as a playground needs to be, and there is a need in the community for the new setup.
Balloon rides are available for purchase at the 2022 National Balloon Classic in Indianola later this summer. The theme for 2022 is “Sky’s the Limit” and will feature the balloon flight competitions, the Nite Glow shows, evening fireworks, food vendors, musical performances, and music from the KNIA Big Red Radio. The National Balloon Classic will be held July 29th through August 6th. For more information on purchasing a balloon ride, click below.
A local track and field club for elementary and middle school students invites the community to watch those children compete while raising support for others. The Pella Track Club is hosting a meet this Saturday at 9 a.m. at Pella Christian High School. Admission is either a $5 donation to the Pella Community Food Shelf or three non-perishable items for the organization. Several events will be held for various age groups, and athletes from nearby school districts are encouraged to participate. Find registration details here.
Two members of local police departments are running in honor of fallen officers across the state. Pella Police Sergeant Brad Vincent and Marion County Deputy Isaac Short are taking part in Relay Iowa this weekend. Both are participating with the Iowa Concerns of Police Survivors organization, which provides support to the families of fallen officers. The race combines teams of up to 12 as they journey from Sioux City to Dubuque to raise support for a variety of non-profit organizations.
An ordinance was adopted by the Pella City Council this week to formally create a city-operated ambulance service ahead of the anticipated transition of Pella Community Ambulance from a non-profit organization to a government-run entity. Assistant City Administrator Corey Goodenow says several years of increased calls and lower reimbursement rates...
The Knoxville City Council approved more Storefront improvement and Facade improvement grants this week. Knoxville Economic Development Director Glenn Lyons spoke with KNIA/KRLS News about the projects. “Council approved four storefront improvement grants which are a maximum of $5,000. The projects ranged from repainting wood on the facade to more...
Comments / 0