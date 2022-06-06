ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Jaguars QB C.J. Beathard carted off practice field

 3 days ago

Jacksonville Jaguars backup quarterback C.J. Beathard was carted off the field following an unspecified injury sustained during voluntary organized team activities on Monday.

Multiple reporters on site reported the injury and said Beathard was on the field for several minutes before the cart was summoned.

Second-year player Trevor Lawrence is embedded as the starter, but Beathard was expected to be the Jaguars’ No. 2 in 2022. Behind him on the roster are Jake Luton, who started three games in 2020 for the Jaguars, and EJ Perry, an undrafted free agent from Brown.

Beathard, 28, signed a two-year deal before the 2021 season with the Jaguars. Last season, he completed both of his pass attempts for 33 yards.

A third-round draft pick by San Francisco in 2017, he started 12 games over three seasons with the 49ers, posting a 2-10 record. In his career, he has completed 58.7 percent of his passes for 3,502 yards with 18 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

–Field Level Media

