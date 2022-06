Brian Kemp, owner of Kemp’s Kitchen, has done it again. One of Birmingham’s most adventurous restaurateurs, Kemp took part in a Ghost Kitchen for the Youtuber MrBeast – aka… Jimmy Donaldson last year. This spring, he introduced the Magic City to “robot” service at Kemp’s Kitchen’s Gardendale location. Now, he has opened a new restaurant across from the Birmingham- Shuttlesworth International Airport called Alpha Charlie Grill, which has an airplane theme menu and interior design.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 3 DAYS AGO