Man kills ex-girlfriend’s boyfriend, then shoots himself in the stomach, GA cops say

By Madeleine List
 3 days ago

Police found a man with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the abdomen a day after they say he shot and killed his ex-girlfriend’s boyfriend, according to authorities in Georgia.

Officers found 24-year-old Brakus Golden inside his vehicle on Monday, June 6 in the parking lot of a Checkers drive-in restaurant in Marietta, Georgia according to a news release from the Cherokee Sheriff’s Office. Marietta is about 20 miles north of Atlanta.

Golden is accused of shooting and killing a 25-year-old man on the evening of June 5, police say. The 25-year-old was found dead on the sidewalk in front of his home.

Golden was in a previous relationship with the girlfriend of the victim, who resides in the same house as the victim, authorities said.

Witnesses at the scene told police that Golden shot the man before fleeing, the release says.

After officers found Golden, they took him to a nearby hospital where he remained in police custody. He faces a murder charge, the release says.

Police are not releasing the name of the victim pending notification of his family, according to police.

