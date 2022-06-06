ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Roy Cooper could run for President...

By D.G. Martin Columnist
Chowan Herald
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2x9mna_0g28Zgy600

Some people are asking if North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper might be the Democrats’ best presidential candidate in 2024.

Not likely, you say, Joe Biden is president. And every first-term Democratic president in modern times has run for reelection.

There have been no serious challenges for Democratic incumbents seeking their party nomination, with one exception. In 1980, Ted Kennedy challenged Jimmy Carter. There has been no other serious intraparty challenge to a sitting Democratic president for the nomination.

Although Biden has not announced his candidacy, it would be fair to assume that he will run and will be the Democratic nominee.

Even so, people are talking about other possibilities.

In an article titled “There Has to Be a Backup Plan” in the June 5, 2022 edition of “New York” magazine, Gabriel Debenedetti wrote about a gathering of the national Democratic Establishment held in North Carolina at Pinehurst in April. He called the attendees an “unsettled cross section of the Democratic Establishment.”

Debenedetti explained, “The lobbyists, donors, staffers and elected officials were gathering for the spring policy meeting of the Democratic Governors Association, and the scheduled sessions concerned such topics as health care and diversity in governance.”

But there was also talk about politics, including worried conversations about the midterm elections in November.

Conversations shifted from “grim-the midterms-to grimmer.” The grim refers to the prospects for this fall’s elections. The ‘grimmer” for them was “the state of the party’s planning for 2024, when Biden will stand for reelection on the eve of his 82nd birthday.”

Although there was no serious question raised about Biden’s intention to be a candidate for reelection in 2024, some of those gathered in Pinehurst were “calculating contingencies: If Biden’s health turned, or if his polling truly collapsed, which of the party’s governors might step up and save them from electoral ruin-and the nightmare of a Trump comeback?”

“Roy Cooper — the conference’s host, who had twice won North Carolina in the same years the swing state was carried by Donald Trump-was the most frequent topic of shadow-campaign chatter,” wrote Debenedetti.

Other governors were mentioned, too: Phil Murphy, from New Jersey; J. B. Pritzker, Illinois; Jared Polis, Colorado: Gavin Newsom, California; and Gretchen Whitmer, Michigan.

Bernie Sanders sent word that he also might be available for another run. And there are plenty more, including Vice President Kamala Harris, Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, Senators Amy Klobuchar, Corey Booker, Elizabeth Warren and California Rep. Ro Khanna.

Many more are in the wings.

But Cooper has something the other possible contenders lack.

He is a Southerner. And Democrats will remember that beginning with Harry Truman, and until Barack Obama, every winning Democratic presidential candidate, except John Kennedy, had a Southern connection: Harry Truman (1948), Lyndon Johnson (1964), Jimmy Carter (1976) and Bill Clinton (1992). Include Al Gore if you count his popular vote victory in 2000.

How do you explain their success?

First, they learned to respond to the challenges in their states with pragmatic rather than doctrinaire solutions that did not frighten conservatives. Second, they learned to gain the support of Black voters and open doors with opportunities for them.

Democratic governors of southern states are a vanishing breed.

Two other Southern governors, John Bel Edwards of Louisiana and Andrew Beshear of Kentucky join Cooper in this small group.

Like Cooper, they must work with Republican dominated legislatures. Edwards, has a progressive record, but because he signed a very restrictive abortion law he probably would lose the support of many Democrats.

Andy Beshear is up for a tough reelection battle in Kentucky in 2223, one that will almost certainly preclude his preparing for a presidential run.

Thus, if Biden is not a candidate for reelection in 2024 and the Democrats want to try their winning Southern governor formula again, they have one choice.

Roy Cooper.

D.G. Martin, a lawyer, served as UNC-System’s Vice President for Public Affairs and hosted PBS-NC’s North Carolina Bookwatch for 20 years.

Comments / 0

Related
International Business Times

Two Trump-backed Candidates Win U.S. Election Primaries, But Two Fall Short

Republican candidates endorsed by Donald Trump won their party's nominations for governor in Pennsylvania and for the U.S. Senate in North Carolina on Tuesday in the biggest test yet of the former president's influence in his party ahead of November's midterm elections. But Madison Cawthorn, a Trump-backed Republican congressman in...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Illinois State
State
Colorado State
State
Louisiana State
State
California State
State
Kentucky State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
J. B. Pritzker
Person
Jimmy Carter
Person
Roy Cooper
Person
Elizabeth Warren
Person
Pete Buttigieg
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Bernie Sanders
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Phil Murphy
Person
Amy Klobuchar
Person
John Bel Edwards
Person
Andy Beshear
Person
Gretchen Whitmer
Person
Ro Khanna
Person
Bill Clinton
Person
Ted Kennedy
Person
Gavin Newsom
The Independent

South Dakota's Noem, Thune face challengers running to right

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has parlayed popularity with Republicans for her hands-off approach to pandemic restrictions into national prominence. But that hasn't insulated her from criticism — and a primary challenger — from the right in the reliably conservative state.Noem will look to show her strength with Republican voters in Tuesday's primary against state Rep. Steve Haugaard, a former state House speaker who has accused Noem of using the governor’s office to mount a 2024 White House bid. Noem has used this election fundraising cycle to collect a record amount of money for a South Dakota gubernatorial candidate...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election State#Democratic Voters#Democrats
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Ballotpedia News

Heart of the Primaries 2022, Republicans-Issue 26 (June 9, 2022)

Welcome to The Heart of the Primaries, Republican Edition. In this issue: Takeaways from Tuesday’s primaries and Paul Ryan counters Donald Trump in S.C. California, Iowa, Mississippi, Montana, New Jersey, New Mexico, and South Dakota held primaries on Tuesday. The big stories of the night: Mississippi incumbents may head...
ELECTIONS
The New York Times

What to Watch in Tuesday’s Primary Elections

Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) at the Capitol in Washington, May 22, 2022. (Shuran Huang/The New York Times) Primary voters in seven states, including California and New Jersey, go to the polls on Tuesday to select their party’s candidates for statewide offices, including the governors of New Mexico and South Dakota; mayor of Los Angeles, the nation’s second-largest city; and dozens of House seats.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

A harrowing American moment, repackaged for prime time

NEW YORK (AP) — Promised: New footage. New testimony. New and damning revelations designed to eliminate all doubt. Hired to package it all for the airwaves: A former network news president. The time slot: 8 p.m. on the East Coast, once a plum spot for the most significant television programming in the land.
TV & VIDEOS
CBS Pittsburgh

Supreme Court allows counting of mail-in ballots in Pennsylvania

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is allowing elections officials to count mail-in ballots in Pennsylvania that lack a handwritten date but were received in time.The unsigned order Thursday applies to a Lehigh County judicial election from 2021. But Justice Samuel Alito warned in a dissent that the issue could affect the November elections.Last week, Alito had imposed a temporary hold on counting the ballots to give the justices more time to consider the matter. At the time, former hedge fund CEO David McCormick was locked in a tight contest with celebrity heart surgeon Dr. Mehmet Oz for the Republican...
Chowan Herald

Chowan Herald

Edenton, NC
52
Followers
192
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

Located in the Josephine Leary building in historic downtown Edenton, the Chowan Herald is a weekly publication owned by Adams Publishing Company. The North Carolina Press Association member and award-winning newspaper has covered Chowan County since Aug. 30, 1934. It recently expanded coverage to include eastern Washington counties, as well as Tyrrell and Hyde counties

 https://www.dailyadvance.com/chowan/

Comments / 0

Community Policy