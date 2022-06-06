Hertford's proposed budget raises tax rate, lowers electric rate

The town of Hertford’s proposed budget for 2022-23 would increase the town’s property tax rate by 9½ cents while also cutting electric rates by 1 cent per kilowatt hour.

If the budget proposal by interim Town Manager Janice Cole is approved, the owner of a $100,000 home would pay $95 more in property taxes but pay about $120 less for electricity.

“For a resident whose home is worth the median property value for the Town of Hertford, which is $132,400, the rise in their annual property tax payment will be offset by their monthly savings in their electric bill,” Cole said.

told town councilors in the budget message attached to the recommended budget. “It will have a costlier impact on those whose homes are of higher value and energy efficient, but this is an equitable solution.”

The recommended budget would increase the property tax rate from 55.5 cents per $100 of valuation to 65 cents. Electric rates, meanwhile, would fall from 12.17 cents per kilowatt hour to 11.17 cents per kWh.

“That will then put Hertford’s electric rate more in line with what is charged in Elizabeth City and Edenton and less than what is charged by Albemarle Electric,” Cole’s budget message states.

The budget message notes that those who live in public housing or rent their homes and use the average amount of electricity, which is 1,000 kWh a month, will save about 10 percent or roughly $120 a year on their electric bill.

A public hearing on Hertford’s recommended budget for 2022-23 will be held Wednesday at 6 p.m. Under state law, town council must adopt a balanced budget by June 30.

Cole’s proposed budget doesn’t recommend increasing water or sewer rates. However, rate increases adopted last year but never implemented would go into effect July 1 under the plan.

Cole’s budget message explains that the water and sewer rate hikes were not implemented this fiscal year because of a computer software limitation.

The recommended budget increases funding for Hertford’s Street Department and Planning Department, which Cole noted reflects the town council’s strategic goal of pursuing a town appearance that residents can be proud of.

“These increases will allow us to do more to improve our roadways and act on the vacant, abandoned and neglected houses,” Cole’s message states.

The recommended budget increases funding for capital improvements in wastewater treatment. It also includes a 3% cost-of-living increase for town employees.

The budget message explains that the recommended budget also discontinues the practice of transferring excess revenue from the town’s electric fund to the general fund to offset some of the cost of town operations.

“If there is excess money in this fund that can be transferred out to the General Fund then it means that the electric rate that we are charging our residents is higher than it needs to be to support the Electric Department operations and maintenance,” Cole’s budget message states. “Now there is nothing illegal about this practice (of transferring electric revenue). The courts have upheld it, but just because it is legal does not mean that it is equitable.”

The budget message also cites, in support of the electric rate reduction, a statement in the town’s Strategic Plan that “we must always maintain the public trust by speaking truth, being transparent, and listening always.”

“We are not speaking truth if we impose a higher than necessary rate on our residents causing them to carry a burden that should be elsewhere,” Cole’s budget message states.