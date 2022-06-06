ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Perquimans Weekly

Hertford's proposed budget raises tax rate, lowers electric rate

By By Reggie Ponder Staff Writer
The Perquimans Weekly
The Perquimans Weekly
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hyfam_0g28ZUKG00

The town of Hertford’s proposed budget for 2022-23 would increase the town’s property tax rate by 9½ cents while also cutting electric rates by 1 cent per kilowatt hour.

If the budget proposal by interim Town Manager Janice Cole is approved, the owner of a $100,000 home would pay $95 more in property taxes but pay about $120 less for electricity.

“For a resident whose home is worth the median property value for the Town of Hertford, which is $132,400, the rise in their annual property tax payment will be offset by their monthly savings in their electric bill,” Cole said.

told town councilors in the budget message attached to the recommended budget. “It will have a costlier impact on those whose homes are of higher value and energy efficient, but this is an equitable solution.”

The recommended budget would increase the property tax rate from 55.5 cents per $100 of valuation to 65 cents. Electric rates, meanwhile, would fall from 12.17 cents per kilowatt hour to 11.17 cents per kWh.

“That will then put Hertford’s electric rate more in line with what is charged in Elizabeth City and Edenton and less than what is charged by Albemarle Electric,” Cole’s budget message states.

The budget message notes that those who live in public housing or rent their homes and use the average amount of electricity, which is 1,000 kWh a month, will save about 10 percent or roughly $120 a year on their electric bill.

A public hearing on Hertford’s recommended budget for 2022-23 will be held Wednesday at 6 p.m. Under state law, town council must adopt a balanced budget by June 30.

Cole’s proposed budget doesn’t recommend increasing water or sewer rates. However, rate increases adopted last year but never implemented would go into effect July 1 under the plan.

Cole’s budget message explains that the water and sewer rate hikes were not implemented this fiscal year because of a computer software limitation.

The recommended budget increases funding for Hertford’s Street Department and Planning Department, which Cole noted reflects the town council’s strategic goal of pursuing a town appearance that residents can be proud of.

“These increases will allow us to do more to improve our roadways and act on the vacant, abandoned and neglected houses,” Cole’s message states.

The recommended budget increases funding for capital improvements in wastewater treatment. It also includes a 3% cost-of-living increase for town employees.

The budget message explains that the recommended budget also discontinues the practice of transferring excess revenue from the town’s electric fund to the general fund to offset some of the cost of town operations.

“If there is excess money in this fund that can be transferred out to the General Fund then it means that the electric rate that we are charging our residents is higher than it needs to be to support the Electric Department operations and maintenance,” Cole’s budget message states. “Now there is nothing illegal about this practice (of transferring electric revenue). The courts have upheld it, but just because it is legal does not mean that it is equitable.”

The budget message also cites, in support of the electric rate reduction, a statement in the town’s Strategic Plan that “we must always maintain the public trust by speaking truth, being transparent, and listening always.”

“We are not speaking truth if we impose a higher than necessary rate on our residents causing them to carry a burden that should be elsewhere,” Cole’s budget message states.

Comments / 1

Related
13News Now

TFC Recycling working to address pick-up delays in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Recycling problems are bringing on lots of frustrations for many residents across across Hampton Roads, Michael Benedetto, the president of TFC Recycling, said. He said that multiple cities his company serves are seeing pick-up delays, but that the city of Chesapeake is seeing the biggest impact.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Bill#Balanced Budget#Property Taxes#Tax Rate#Hertford#Town#Albemarle Electric
islandfreepress.org

Jug Handle Bridge opening delayed for pavement marking repairs

The anticipated opening of the Rodanthe ‘Jug Handle’ Bridge in Dare County is being delayed, because pavement markings installed earlier this week do not meet N.C. Department of Transportation specifications for quality or reflectivity. Flatiron, the prime contractor, after consultation with NCDOT, has elected to seek a new...
DARE COUNTY, NC
13News Now

Frustrations grow as blue bins pile up in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Frustrations are growing in Chesapeake. Residents said their recycling is piling up and time is running out. The City of Chesapeake’s recycling program stops at the end of the month. “If you ride out, it is everywhere you go,” said Richard Brinkley. “I ride out...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
Virginia Business

Va. Beach post office building sells for $5M

A 29,813-square-foot property leased to the U.S. Post Office in Virginia Beach has been sold for $5 million. U.S. Post Office Acredale-Annex at 1700 Centerville Turnpike was built in 2000 and was sold by Faith Irrevocable Trust to Postal Realty Trust. The property is on a 25-year net-leased structure with...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WNCT

Major improvements coming to Greenville’s Dickinson Avenue

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Changes are coming to Greenville’s Dickinson Avenue. One major aim is to make this area easier for pedestrians to get around. Since the city is growing, it’s time to get rid of the old and put in the new. “We’ve done a lot of maintenance on that road to improve it […]
13News Now

Several claim water mixed with gas at Norfolk 7-Eleven, causing car damage

NORFOLK, Va. — Several customers from a gas station in the Bay View section of Norfolk have come forward after our initial story on June 1. A Norfolk resident who wished to remain anonymous previously told 13News Now a quick fuel-up at the 7-Eleven off East Bayview Boulevard and Tidewater Drive on May 27 ended up as a $1,100 car service fee.
WFMY NEWS2

Grant approved for high-speed rail from NC to VA

WAKE FOREST, N.C. — North Carolina and Virginia are getting $58 million from the federal government to help build out anticipated high-speed passenger rail service between the states’ capitals. The Federal Railroad Administration announced the grant on Thursday. The money will be used to begin engineering work on...
obxtoday.com

College of the Albemarle, Mid-Atlantic Christian University sign Articulation Agreement for Teacher Education Program

College of The Albemarle (COA) and Mid-Atlantic Christian University (MACU) have established a bilateral articulation agreement which will provide graduates from COA’s Associate in Arts in Teacher Preparation and Associate in Science in Teacher Preparation, a seamless transfer to MACU’s elementary education program. Currently, uniform articulation agreements are...
ALBEMARLE, NC
The Perquimans Weekly

The Perquimans Weekly

Hertford, NC
104
Followers
204
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

The Perquimans Weekly is a weekly publication based in Hertford, North Carolina. It covers Perquimans County.

 https://www.dailyadvance.com/perquimans/

Comments / 0

Community Policy