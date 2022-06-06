Special Weather Statement issued for Inland Citrus, Inland Hernando, Sumter by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-08 13:22:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-08 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from windows. Target Area: Citrus; Hernando; Sumter The National Weather Service in Ruskin has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Citrus County in west central Florida West central Sumter County in central Florida North central Hernando County in west central Florida * Until 200 PM EDT. * At 122 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles northeast of North Brooksville, or 9 miles northeast of Brooksville, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Nobleton, Croom, Suburban Acres, Floral City and Istachatta. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH

