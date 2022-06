Last week, the Bend City Council approved Phase 1 for funding a managed camp proposed to be built near 27th Street and Bear Creek Road on Bend’s east side. Central Oregon Villages, the nonprofit launched by former Bend police chief Jim Porter, aims to place some 20 small and temporary structures there to house currently unhoused women and children. The City Council’s approval of Phase 1 allocates $45,300 to allow Central Oregon Villages to move forward with its planning and community outreach on the project. Later, COV can file an application with the City to formally move forward with the project, with the plan tentatively being that the City will approve the use of some $1.5 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds to operate the facility.

BEND, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO