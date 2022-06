OLD FORGE — A Herkimer County man was charged twice in one day for two separate violent incidents, according to the Webb Police Department. Police said Aquan L. Moultrie, 21, of Lyons Falls, attacked an acquaintance near Point Park in Old Forge at about 10:55 p.m. May 31. Police said Moultrie punched the other man in the jaw and choked him, then told the victim Moultrie was going to rob him.

HERKIMER COUNTY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO