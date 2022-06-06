ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Former Husker coach Frank Solich named to 2023 College Football Hall of Fame ballot

By Nolan Dorn

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Former Husker football coach Frank Solich has been named to the 2023 College Football Hall of Fame ballot. After spending 25 years on the Huskers coaching staff, Solich was named head coach in Dec. 1997 following Tom...





Huskers select eight for Nebraska Athletic Hall of Fame’s 2022 class

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Huskers announced the eight members of the University of Nebraska Athletic Hall of Fame class of 2022 on Monday. Guy Chamberlin (football, 1913-15) Christina Houghtelling (volleyball, 2003-07) Patrick Kirksey (men’s gymnastics, 1987-90) Shane Komine (baseball, 1999-2002) Angela Thacker (women’s track and field, 1983-86)...
LINCOLN, NE


Nebraska native Jordy Bahl playing in Women’s College World Series

LINCOLN, Neb (KLKN) – Nebraska native Jordy Bahl, a freshman pitcher for Oklahoma is playing in the Women’s College World Series. Bahl played high school softball at Papillion La-Vista High School where she helped lead the team to three straight Class A State Titles. In her high school...
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

College baseball is already back in Omaha

Yes the College World Series' Road to Omaha has begun with Super Regionals underway. However, college baseball is already back in Omaha thanks to Nebraska's longest tenured collegiate league, The Corn Belt League, founded by commission Joe Siwa. News Channel Nebraska's coverage of the league is also continuing with Thursday...
OMAHA, NE


Lincoln man wins $126,000 playing Nebraska Pick 5

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Doug Daehling of Lincoln won $126,000 playing Nebraska Pick 5 from the Nebraska Lottery. Daehling purchased his ticket at at the U-Stop at 8231 O St. in Lincoln. The ticket contained five plays for the June 5 Nebraska Pick 5 drawing, one of which matched the winning numbers 05, 11, 18, 24 and 35.
LINCOLN, NE
City
Lincoln, NE


WarHorse Gaming Issued Provisional Nebraska Gaming Licenses

(Winnebago, NE) -- Planned casinos in Omaha and Lincoln are one step closer to becoming a reality. WarHorse Gaming announced on Thursday that the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission has issued the state’s first provisional casino operator licenses for the Omaha and Lincoln facilities. WarHorse management says the licenses allow them to obtain the appropriate financing, enter into vendor contracts, and begin employee recruitment. “We are very appreciative for how fast the Commission turned around and issued us a provisional licenses. As you can imagine, we are very anxious to begin construction, create jobs, and start keeping the money in Nebraska,” said Lance Morgan, CEO of Ho-Chunk, Inc., parent company of WarHorse Gaming, LLC.
OMAHA, NE


New course opening at Adventure Golf Center in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A new course at the Adventure Golf Center in Lincoln is being unveiled on Wednesday. This will be the third course at the mini-golf center near 56th Street and Old Cheney Road. They have titled it, “The Backwoods at Adventure Golf.”. Co-owner Dylan Bohlke...
LINCOLN, NE


Nebraska Gov. Ricketts chooses Kathleen Kauth to fill District 31 legislative seat

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Gov. Pete Ricketts announced Tuesday that Kathleen Kauth of Omaha will fill the vacant Legislative District 31 seat. “Kathleen is an accomplished team builder who takes initiative to get things done,” Ricketts said. “She will work to strengthen public safety, control spending, and support small businesses in Nebraska. Her effectiveness as a leader and communicator will be valuable in the Legislature as Senators work together to grow Nebraska.”
NEBRASKA STATE


21 things to do in Nebraska this weekend

Lincoln, NE (KLKN) – Looking to make plans for this weekend? Wherever you’re located, we’ve got an up-to-date list of things to do across the state. Whether you’re in Omaha or Valentine, Lincoln or North Platte, we’ve got you covered!. Take a look below, see...
NEBRASKA STATE


Nebraska farmer loses entire crop from hail damage

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Farmers were some of those hit the hardest from the hail storm Tuesday night. One eastern Nebraska farmer lost all of his crops in just one night. The worst part of the hail storm lasted only minutes, but for Carter Burenheide his entire planting season has been altered. It was also his first year farming on his own.
NEBRASKA STATE


Hail, high winds pound southern Nebraska, northern Kansas

BEATRICE – A severe thunderstorm system moving southeast through the region brought quarter to nearly golf ball-sized hail for 10-to-15 minutes in Beatrice Tuesday night, stripping leaves and branches from trees. The severe weather caused power outages and street flooding near 7th and Court in the downtown…..and at 19th...
BEATRICE, NE


Lincoln mayor announces multimillion-dollar investment into local startups

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird was joined by multiple representatives from Nebraska-owned companies on Thursday to announce a multimillion-dollar investment into growing Nebraska’s startups. NMotion, which is funded by gener8tor, will invest $3.7 million toward helping 24 companies launch and generate more jobs. They will...
LINCOLN, NE


Nebraska auditor questions police chief’s use of city funds

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A small-town police chief is under fire for his use of city funds. A report from the state auditor says it appears thousands of dollars were used for personal use. The city’s mayor is reserving judgment until a criminal investigation is complete. The investigation started...
OMAHA, NE

