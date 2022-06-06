ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake County, FL

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lake, Volusia by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-06 14:01:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-06 14:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Flagler, Inland Flagler by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-09 20:10:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-09 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Coastal Flagler; Inland Flagler A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Flagler County through 830 PM EDT At 809 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles southwest of Bunnell, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Bunnell. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Citrus, Hernando, Sumter by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-08 13:22:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-08 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from windows. Target Area: Citrus; Hernando; Sumter The National Weather Service in Ruskin has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Citrus County in west central Florida West central Sumter County in central Florida North central Hernando County in west central Florida * Until 200 PM EDT. * At 122 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles northeast of North Brooksville, or 9 miles northeast of Brooksville, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Nobleton, Croom, Suburban Acres, Floral City and Istachatta. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
allears.net

NEWS: Disney World Counties Under Flood Advisory

No matter how much you plan, how many hours you spend getting the perfect dining reservation, or how much of an effort you make to learn Genie+, your entire Disney World trip could be impacted by a relatively unpredictable thing — the weather. severe weather impact Disney World before,...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

VIDEO: Waterspout forms off Flagler Beach

FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. – A weather phenomenon was captured on video Monday off Flagler Beach as storms ripped across Central Florida. Matt Burkhalter recorded video of a waterspout spinning over the Atlantic Ocean. [READ: Waterspouts spotted off coast of Brevard County | Waterspout spins near Titusville High School |...
FLAGLER BEACH, FL
ocala-news.com

Silver Alert issued for missing 93-year-old Dunnellon man

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 93-year-old man from Dunnellon. According to a release from MCSO, Robert Grosse was seen leaving the 22000 block of SW Indian Hills Drive in Dunnellon on the evening of Tuesday, June 7. Robert is driving a...
DUNNELLON, FL
mynews13.com

Seminole plans 3 roundabouts for State Road 434

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Seminole County is giving residents an opportunity Thursday to voice their opinions about three proposed roundabouts for State Road 434 in the eastern part of the county at a public meeting. What You Need To Know. Three roundabouts are proposed on State Road 434. They...
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Woman killed, 3 injured in Flagler County crash

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A woman was killed and three others were injured, including a 13-year-old girl, in a Flagler County crash Wednesday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened on U.S. 1 and Whiteview Parkway around 7:11 p.m. [TRENDING: Man bitten by gator he...
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Temporary lane closures planned along SW 38th Street through June 24

Motorists in Ocala can expect temporary lane closures along SW 38th Street, between the intersections of SW 60th Avenue and SW 48th Avenue, through Friday, June 24. Marion Rock, Inc. will be installing a force main and making pavement repairs at SW 48th Avenue for the City of Ocala Water Resources Department. Equipment and personnel will be in the county right-of-way.
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

City of Ocala announces road closures for upcoming stormwater system installation

Due to the installation of the stormwater system, road closures will be in effect in southeast Ocala beginning on Monday, June 13 through Friday, July 22. The road closures are planned along SE Osceola Avenue (between SE 8th Street and SE 5th Street) and along SE 8th Street (between SE 1st Avenue and SE 3rd Avenue). All necessary devices will be in place to redirect traffic.
OCALA, FL
click orlando

Man killed in crash when SUV hits curb, rolls over several times in Leesburg

LEESBURG, Fla. – A man was killed in a crash Saturday evening when his vehicle rolled over several times, according to the Leesburg Police Department. Police were told by a witness that a SUV driven by Douglas Crews was heading south on U.S. 27 near Corley Island Road when it hit a curb and overcorrected, causing the vehicle to roll over several times.
LEESBURG, FL
click orlando

💵 5 things to do in Central Florida under $25

ORLANDO, Fla. – With record-setting gas prices and increasing costs for major attractions, we’re all trying to have some fun on a budget. Visit Orlando is a great resource to find unique attractions in and around Central Florida. [TRENDING: Orlando’s first transgender homecoming queen graduates high school |...
ORLANDO, FL

