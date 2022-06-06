ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami County, OH

Ohio House passes bill honoring OSHP inspector killed in 2019 crash on I-75 in Miami County

By WHIO Staff
 3 days ago
COLUMBUS — A new bill honoring the Ohio State Highway Patrol inspector killed in a crash in Troy almost three years ago has passed in the Ohio House.

House Bill 395 honors Kimra J. Skelton, a motor carrier enforcement inspector for the Piqua District of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Skelton was parked in a crossover on I-75 just north of State Route 41 around 6:45 a.m. Nov. 27, 2019, when a Ford F-250 driven by a Kettering man struck her vehicle. Skelton, 49, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

The crash report stated that Christopher Coorough, 44, of Kettering, tested positive for having amphetamine drugs in his system during the time of the crash on I-75 in Troy, but it was not clear if the drugs were prescribed medication or illegal.

The bill proposed designating a part of I-75, from State Route 41 to U.S. 36 in Miami County, as the “Ohio State Highway Patrol MCEI Kimra Skelton Memorial Highway.”

On Monday, State Rep. Jena Powell (R-Arcanum) announced that the bill passed. It was passed as an amendment to House Bill 578, a bill to create and amend various license plates and designate memorial highways. HB 578 now heads to the Senate for consideration.

