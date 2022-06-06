ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

GUC continues fan giveaway program

By Greenville Utilities
WNCT
WNCT
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Y0BlP_0g28Y6VW00

GREENVILLE, N.C. — Greenville Utilities is helping provide relief from the heat for some local residents by purchasing 100 fans for those in need.

For more than 25 years, GUC has provided fans to be distributed to the elderly, handicapped, and qualifying families with small children.

“The heat and humidity of our summers here in eastern North Carolina can create a real hardship and suffering for the families who lack air conditioning or fans,” said Tony Cannon, General Manager/CEO of Greenville Utilities. “Fans are an economical way to get some relief from the heat, and we are pleased to provide them as a gesture of community support.”

GUC Energy Services employees are once again delivering fans to the Pitt County Council on Aging, the Pitt County Department of Social Services, and the Greenville Housing Authority. The fans will be available for distribution to the public through all three of those agencies.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

Study has Greenville No. 31 in NC for household bills

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A new report by doxo.com listed Greenville as No. 31 among cities in North Carolina when it comes to costs related to household bills. The overall report looks at common household bill payment categories. On average, North Carolina residents spend more than $1,000 per month on the 10 most common household […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

March For Our Lives coming to Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – On Saturday, March For Our Lives is marching in front of Pitt County Courthouse. March For Our Lives is a program that wants to bring awareness to mass shootings and gun violence in the United States. The speakers will be students, faith leaders and others as well. The demonstration will happen […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Pamlico Rose making headway on renovations, community gardens to come

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Rose Haven Center for Healing is a place of serenity for female veterans to decompress and learn valuable life skills. The non-profit Pamlico Rose has made tons of progress on the center’s property, and a new grant is bringing promise to surrounding counties. Nature, physical movement, creative expression and building […]
WASHINGTON, NC
WNCT

ECU Police speak on safety ahead of regional, graduations

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Not only is East Carolina University hosting the Super Regionals NCAA baseball tournament starting Friday, it’s also hosting several high school graduations for Pitt County Schools. PCS class of 2022 set to complete graduation Texas coach Pierce: ‘It’s gonna be an exciting weekend’ With these big events, it’s another busy weekend […]
GREENVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pitt County, NC
Sports
County
Pitt County, NC
Greenville, NC
Sports
State
North Carolina State
Greenville, NC
Government
Greenville, NC
Society
Pitt County, NC
Government
Pitt County, NC
Society
City
Greenville, NC
WNCT

StarMed Healthcare hosts baby formula giveaway

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. — StarMed Healthcare will host a baby formula giveaway on June 16. They will be distributing 150 free cans of formula at their Jacksonville clinic. No appointment is necessary and only one can will be allowed per person. The baby formula giveaway begins at 10 a.m. across the street from StarMed Healthcare’s clinic […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WNCT

Fundraiser helps group fight human trafficking

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — According to the National Human Trafficking Hotline, North Carolina has the ninth-most human trafficking cases in the country. NC Stop Human Trafficking, a statewide initiative located in Pitt County, is working to combat that issue. “We have a college campus, and we are one of the biggest cities east of I-95 […]
WNCT

Town Common to hold a Natural Disaster Resource Expo

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – An expo with valuable information to help you in a natural disaster will be available in Greenville. On June 11 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., the Association of Mexicans in North Carolina is holding the Eastern North Carolina Natural Disaster Resource Expo to teach the public about being storm prepared. […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Free fans available for Carteret County seniors

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — Just in time to beat the heat, Carteret County Aging Services is providing fans for senior citizens ages 60 and above. “If there are heart rate increases, or they have trouble breathing, then they’re going to need to seek medical attention,” said health and wellness coordinator Christopher Cannon.” So hopefully […]
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Conditioning#Nexstar#Greenville Utilities#Guc Energy Services
WNCT

City of Greenville announces July 4th celebration

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – It’s time to get those fireworks ready. On July 4th, the City of Greenville will be hosting an Independence Day Celebration starting at 3 p.m. The event will be held at Town Common, located at 105 E 1st St. It will feature a car show, food trucks and live bands with […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Big Rock donation helps Morehead City PD buy new boat, gear

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) – A donation from the Big Rock Foundation is providing new equipment for the Morehead City Police Department. The donation of more than $70,000 helped the department purchase a new police boat and gear. The boat will be out patrolling the water during the Big Rock Tournament, and that’s one of […]
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
pittcc.edu

ECHS Holds Graduation Ceremony for Class of ‘22

GREENVILLE—Pitt County Schools Early College High School (ECHS) seniors received a fond farewell from school administrators during their graduation ceremony Tuesday in the Greenville Convention Center. The event gave Principal Wynn Whittington a chance to congratulate this year’s 50-member graduating class on a job well done and praise them...
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

PCS class of 2022 set to complete graduation

GREENVILLE, N.C. — Pitt County Schools will complete its Class of 2022 graduation ceremonies this weekend at Minges Coliseum on the campus of East Carolina University.  In all, a total of 1,431 students will have earned their diplomas during the course of nine different commencement exercises which began last Saturday. PCS’s six traditional high schools […]
PITT COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
WITN

Teacher of the Week: Hadley Fulcher

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -This week’s Teacher of the Week for June 8 is Hadley Fulcher from Atlantic Elementary School. Fulcher said she is from Carteret County and grew up in Beaufort. She graduated from Meredith College with a degree in Child Development. She also has a K-6 teaching license.
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
newbernnow.com

New Bern 4th of July Festivities

The City of New Bern announces plans for its Independence Day celebration. Residents and visitors are invited to join us at Lawson Creek Park, located at 1309 Country Club Road, beginning at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, July 4th. Festivities include live music, food, games, and, of course, fireworks at approximately 9:15 p.m. to cap off the night.
WITN

Pet of the Week: Cookie

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Cookie is WITN’s Pet of the Week for June 8. She’s an adorable puppy under two years old looking for a forever home. She’s a fun loving pup who’s current foster family says is extremely sweet and playful. Cookie is a perfect companion...
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Soil changes slow Washington police station progress

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Construction on Washington’s new police station will take up to a month longer than anticipated. Contractors working on the Washington Police Department’s future home at the corner of Bridge and Second streets have submitted to city officials a change order for additional costs and an extension of the contract length. The […]
WASHINGTON, NC
WNCT

39th Washington Summer Festival happening this weekend

WASHINGTON, N.C (WNCT) — Fun, food, music and more will be back in Washington as the 39th Washington Summer Festival kicks off this weekend. One of the biggest events each year in Washington starts at 5 p.m. on Friday at Stewart Parkway, Festival Park and surrounding areas of downtown. There will a range of fun […]
WASHINGTON, NC
roanokebeacon.com

Where are they now? Brenda Cox

Education remains an important topic to retired educator Brenda Cox, who has always believed that the only path towards prosperity and societal improvement is knowledge and personal responsibility. Much of her conviction and later career choices can be attributed to an influential former instructor that she held in high esteem.
MILWAUKEE, NC
WNCT

Bridge opening on North Carolina coast delayed over markings

RODANTHE, N.C. (AP) — The opening of a bridge on the North Carolina coast that would allow locals and tourists to avoid a constantly washed-out route has been delayed because of a problem with pavement markings, state officials said. Pavement markings installed earlier this week on the Rodanthe ‘Jug Handle’ Bridge in Dare County do […]
RODANTHE, NC
WITN

Rocky Mount breaks ground on new downtown affordable housing

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - A $9.4 million affordable house complex is underway in Rocky Mount. Ground was broken today for Five Points Crossing on Rose Street in downtown Rocky Mount. The 4-story building will have 28 one-bedroom units, and 22 two-bedroom units. Six additional units will have features for...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WNCT

WNCT

24K+
Followers
15K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy