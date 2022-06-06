GUC continues fan giveaway program

GREENVILLE, N.C. — Greenville Utilities is helping provide relief from the heat for some local residents by purchasing 100 fans for those in need.

For more than 25 years, GUC has provided fans to be distributed to the elderly, handicapped, and qualifying families with small children.

“The heat and humidity of our summers here in eastern North Carolina can create a real hardship and suffering for the families who lack air conditioning or fans,” said Tony Cannon, General Manager/CEO of Greenville Utilities. “Fans are an economical way to get some relief from the heat, and we are pleased to provide them as a gesture of community support.”

GUC Energy Services employees are once again delivering fans to the Pitt County Council on Aging, the Pitt County Department of Social Services, and the Greenville Housing Authority. The fans will be available for distribution to the public through all three of those agencies.

