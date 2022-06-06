Oh deer! Roswell Fire Department rescues baby fawn from drain

ROSWELL, Ga. — A baby fawn fell deep into a drain, making one fire department jump straight into action.

According to a Facebook post, residents in a Roswell community noticed a mother doe franticly pacing around a storm drain. They believed something was wrong.

Roswell firefighters responded to the call and found a baby fawn far inside the drain.

The firefighters rescued the deer from the drain. The fire department said didn’t appear to be hurt.

According to the post, the fawn and its mother were reunited.

