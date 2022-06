Shawn McKenzie of Rogers' Sportsnet was jailed after an altercation at Nashville's own Kitchen & Rooftop Bar, owned by country music star Jason Aldean. The altercation, as reported by Scoop Nashville, involved an intoxicated McKenzie arguing with venue staff that saw his removal due to his 'acting rudely.' McKenzie reportedly purchased a table & did not wish to vacate, but when officers arrived he vacated the premises of his own accord. It was only when he returned to the restaurant that he resumed arguing with staff & was subsequently cuffed & booked by Nashville PD. According to authorities he was 'extremely intoxicated' & 'verbally argumentative.'

