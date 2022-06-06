Teen was shot outside crowded Pasco nightclub. But no one called police

A teen was shot and wounded outside a crowded Pasco nightclub early Sunday and no one called police.

Pasco police Sgt. Daniel Ward was in a patrol car in downtown Pasco when he heard gunshots near the Remix Nightclub de Pasco at 101 W. Columbia Street about 12:40 a.m., Pasco police said on Facebook.

Someone took the wounded teen by car to a local hospital just as Pasco officers were getting to the former Tropicana nightclub.

Investigators talked to witnesses and discovered the shooting happened in the club’s parking lot.

Video from the scene show “plenty of people” were at the club at the time, Pasco police said.

“If your car has some bullet holes from this incident, we would like to speak to you. If your car was involved in this incident, we would like to speak to you. If your car has blood in it from this incident, we would like to speak to you. If you were involved in this incident, we would like to speak to you. If you recorded this incident or were present at this incident, WE WOULD LIKE TO SPEAK TO YOU,” police posted on Facebook.

Anyone with information is asked to call Pasco police at 509-628-0333 and reference case 22-028851.