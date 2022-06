A rare lightning storm knocked out power to thousands of Homer Electric Association members early this morning. Tanya Lautaret with HEA said the utility first got reports of outages between 5 and 6 a.m., impacting over 13,000 members along Kalifornsky Beach Road, down through Kasilof and Anchor Point. Linemen determined there was no damage to the power line around 10:30 a.m. and quickly restored power to all members. Chugach Electric, which covers Cooper Landing up through Anchorage, did not experience any outages.

6 HOURS AGO