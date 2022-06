East Bay Township planning commissioners approved plans Tuesday for a new 74-foot, 143-unit extended-stay Hyatt House hotel to be built on US-31 between the Hampton Inn and Traverse City State Park. The project is the latest in a line of new hotels planned in the corridor, including two six-story hotels slated for the former Pebble Brook Adventure Park, the new 32-unit Alexandra Inn recently approved between Pointes North and Gens Park, and a 92-unit Avid hotel planned for the former Wendy’s property. Township planning commissioners Tuesday also approved a site plan for TC Watersports to continue operating a jetksi and boat rental operation at Sugar Beach Resort Hotel, despite strong opposition from residential neighbors in the Port Traverse Condominium Association.

TRAVERSE CITY, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO