Authorities confirmed that a 52-year-old man died of injuries he suffered after his vehicle crashed into a tree on May 16 in southeast Las Vegas. The fatal car crash was reported at about 5:37 p.m. on Warm Springs Road, west of Pecos Road. According to the investigation reports, a 52-year-old man was driving a 2004 Lincoln Aviator heading westbound when his car failed to maintain its travel lane and swerved off the right side of the road. The car then struck a curb and slammed into a tree.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 13 HOURS AGO