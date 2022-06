Despite word of a newly-developed sequel, the Jordan 6 Rings continues to stick around, surfacing recently in a colorway that’s as much of a hybrid as the shoe itself. Rather than highlight one release in particular, this pair incorporates two of the Jumpman’s most beloved colors: “Cool Grey” and “University Blue.” And though bolder than its counterpart, the latter makes a more subtle impression, as it dresses only the outsole, the heel pull, and the branding across the tongue. The neutral, in contrast, runs through a greater portion of the upper, sharing real estate with the white mesh and straps.

