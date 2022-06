An effort to clear out the site of the former largest homeless encampment in Santa Rosa is underway. Crews arrived at the pair of privately owned lots in southwest Santa Rosa on Wednesday. About one-hundred people lived there, but most are now gone after receiving citations for trespassing on private property last week. The city’s homeless outreach team is offering some of the camp’s former residents shelter and services.

SANTA ROSA, CA ・ 12 HOURS AGO