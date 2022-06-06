Power restored to most after severe storms Monday

Scattered showers linger today through most of the day in the eastern part of the state, but end this morning into midday in the west. Additional moisture will be from a few hundredths to .5″ overall, with coverage at 80%. Clouds break tonight. Tomorrow turns out partly sunny in most areas to start, but our next round of action comes late tomorrow afternoon and then through the overnight into Thursday. Rain totals from that round of moisture will be .1″ to 1″ with coverage at 80% once again. The upper end of the rain range will be only due to thunderstorms and therefore will be highly localized. Thunderstorms are not expected to be a big deal that time around.

OHIO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO