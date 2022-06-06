ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Power restored to most after severe storms Monday

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DXQvp_0g28WD6Q00
Power Outage Staff photo

UPDATE @ 11:50 p.m.:

Power has been restored to most AES Ohio customers after storms move across the region Monday.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 2

Related
khqa.com

Strong storms move through Ohio with tornadoes, heavy rain, hail

TIPP CITY, Ohio (WSYX) – Strong storms swept through Ohio Wednesday evening, packing a heavy punch with heavy rain, hail and multiple tornadoes. One tornado touched down in Miami County where a Meijer distribution center was struck. Employees at the center were sent home. Tipp City Chief of Police...
TIPP CITY, OH
spectrumnews1.com

NWS confirms at least 2 tornadoes, thousands without power after storms

Severe thunderstorms raked across Ohio Wednesday afternoon and evening, producing at least two confirmed tornadoes and likely more. The National Weather Service has confirmed two tornadoes so far. One hit the West Milton and Tipp City areas in Miami County. Video shows a tornado damaging buildings, including a Meijer distribution...
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
FOXBusiness

City in Ohio damaged by tornado, thousands without power

At least one tornado threatened communities in central Ohio, with storms leaving thousands without power on Thursday morning. Power outage tracker PowerOutage.US showed 7,751 customers without power. The National Weather Service (NWS) in Wilmington said the agency planned on conducting damage surveys in the coming days, after the office received...
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Industry
Local
Ohio Business
NBC4 Columbus

Tornado, severe storm watches issued for parts of central Ohio

A large and extremely dangerous tornado was located in thunderstorms over Hocking Hills State Park at approximately 7:34 p.m. Wednesday. Follow this link for the latest warnings and watches. Showers and storms have developed along and north of a warm front this evening A few storms could contain damaging winds and hail, mainly across the […]
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Duke Energy#Aes#Cox Media Group
WGN Radio

PHOTOS: Severe weather, tornadoes hit Ohio

Tornado warnings have been issued throughout the evening in counties including Champaign, Clark, Miami, Clinton, Greene, Montgomery and Warren. 2 NEWS crews are at the scene of reported damage by the storms along with possible tornado sightings.
DAYTON, OH
ocj.com

Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – June 7, 2022

Scattered showers linger today through most of the day in the eastern part of the state, but end this morning into midday in the west. Additional moisture will be from a few hundredths to .5″ overall, with coverage at 80%. Clouds break tonight. Tomorrow turns out partly sunny in most areas to start, but our next round of action comes late tomorrow afternoon and then through the overnight into Thursday. Rain totals from that round of moisture will be .1″ to 1″ with coverage at 80% once again. The upper end of the rain range will be only due to thunderstorms and therefore will be highly localized. Thunderstorms are not expected to be a big deal that time around.
OHIO STATE
roadsbridges.com

Ohio county to spend more than $20 million on road construction

Montgomery County in Ohio plans to spend about $21 million improving the its streets and bridges in the coming years. According to the Dayton Daily News, the projects include more than $2.7 million for asphalt resurfacing this year, a $900,000 roundabout at the intersection of Mad River Road and Alex Bell Road and an estimated $4 million Shoup Mill Road reconstruction project scheduled to start in 2024.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
cbs4indy.com

Strong storms arrive in Indiana today

INDIANAPOLIS – Strong showers and thunderstorms are on the way to Indiana today. The severe weather threat for Monday is a low level risk, however, storms have severe potential after 2 p.m. This comes after a weekend full of sunshine and nice weather!. Join the weather conversation on Twitter!
ocj.com

NW Ohio swamped after big rain

Rain totals in the neighborhood of over 5 inches fell on already soggy northwest Ohio starting June 6. The rains left fields flooded and newly planted crops swamped under feet of water in some areas. Ottoville, Miller City, Kalida, and Deshler got some of the heaviest rain. It made for plenty of heartbroken, frustrated farmers who have been battling persistent rainfall all planting season. Areas around Van Wert faced heavy rains as well. Tony Meyer sent in this photo from south of Deshler in Henry County. Most of the state had heavy rains.
OHIO STATE
cwcolumbus.com

Columbia Gas proposes 27% rate hike in monthly bills

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbia Gas of Ohio is asking the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio to approve a 27% hike in monthly bills for natural gas distribution service. It comes as people are already paying more at the pump and at the grocery store. "We're seeing increases at the...
COLUMBUS, OH
CBS Pittsburgh

1 dead, 1 critically hurt in Ohio helicopter crash

GREENVILLE, Ohio (AP) — One person was killed and another was critically injured Tuesday in a fiery helicopter crash in southwest Ohio, authorities said.The crash occurred around 9:40 a.m. near Greenville, roughly 40 miles (64 kilometers) northwest of Dayton near the Indiana border.According to Darke County Sheriff Mark Whittaker, one of the helicopter's occupants died at the scene and the other was rescued from the fiery wreckage by sheriff's deputies and passersby and then flown by helicopter to a hospital.Neither victim has been identified. Whittaker said the helicopter is registered in Darke County and was familiar to the sheriff's office.Buckets of water from a nearby home and fire extinguishers were used to douse the flames while rescuers pulled out the survivor, Whittaker said.The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration will investigate the cause of the crash.The NTSB has identified the helicopter as an Enstrom F-28F.
GREENVILLE, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Northern Kentucky truck driver says high gas prices may force him into new career

FLORENCE, Ky. — Gas higher than $5.00 a gallon is enough to put a hurt on the wallet of any average person filling up at the pump. Driving hundreds of miles a day and burning through hundreds of gallons of gas with prices the way they are is a different story entirely. One truck driver in Northern Kentucky explained how he’s getting through the tough times, and how his struggles are probably affecting the average person’s wallet as well.
FLORENCE, KY
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
79K+
Followers
107K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy