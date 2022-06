Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Christian Walker exited Thursday’s 5-4 win against the Cincinnati Reds after a pitch struck him in the helmet. A 96.6 mph fastball from Reds reliever Alexis Diaz in the eighth inning struck Walker’s helmet. Fortunately, it appears the majority of the ball hit Walker’s protective headgear and not his face. Walker stayed on his feet but held his head and immediately went to the dugout to come out of the game.

