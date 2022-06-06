ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas police looking for man who allegedly made threats toward synagogue

By Elaine Emerson
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are looking for a “suspicious person” they said made threatening comments at a local synagogue. Police received reports about the person around...

