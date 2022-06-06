Las Vegas police looking for man who allegedly made threats toward synagogue

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A teenager who was reported missing from a hike has been found dead in west Las Vegas. Police said Thursday that the teenager was found near the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area. Las Vegas police said in a statement that they received a call Wednesday afternoon about a missing teenager who didn’t return home as expected. The body of the female teenager was taken to the Clark County medical examiner’s office. That office said Thursday that an identity, and a cause and manner of death, weren’t available yet. The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that foul play is not suspected.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 9 HOURS AGO