Toyota wants a piece of the mini-truck action as it is said to debut a unibody mini truck to compete with the Hyundai Santa Cruz and the Ford Maverik. Toyota’s Tundra and Tacoma have been thriving in the U.S market and because of their almost 25 years of continuous success, the Tundra and Tacoma will most likely remain America’s favorite Japanese trucks. As a pickup enjoyer myself, I hate to see my driveway not host a pickup because of gas prices. Yes there are electric full-sized pickups available and the Hummer EV itself is technically a pickup but what if I don’t want to convert to EV just yet and still have an economic pickup truck?

GAS PRICE ・ 2 DAYS AGO