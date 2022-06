CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — St. Lawrence University has received a donation that will benefit the campus’s mental health services and students’ wellbeing. The donation was made by Jan Egbers who is the parent of Tom Egbers who graduated in 2021 from the university. The purpose of the $1.5 million gift is to provide financing that supports St. Lawrence’s health and counseling services, with a focus on the emotional wellness of student-athletes.

