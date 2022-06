POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Growing up in a farming community in rural Idaho in the 1960s, Dr. Blaine Nisson never imagined he would now be a retired college president. From his choice to become the first person in his family to go to college in 1968 to graduating with a doctoral degree in 2003, Nisson says he attributes all of his success and life accomplishments back to that one decision to attend Idaho State University.

POCATELLO, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO