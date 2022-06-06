Kierra Russ sentenced to life in prison for 2016 Club Blu shooting

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Kierra Russ has been sentenced to life in prison for her involvement in the 2016 Club Blu shooting that took the lives of two innocent teenagers – Sean Archilles, 14, and Steph’an Strawder, 18.

Russ received two life sentences and a third count for 15 years.

In July 2016, 14 people were shot outside the Club Blu nightclub and innocent teens Archilles and Strawder were killed.

Russ was arrested in April for her contributions in what police said was a gang shooting at the nightclub. A two-week trial ensued for Russ.

“I’m not a gang member. Never have been,” Russ said in the courtroom. “Never will be and I wasn’t anyone’s look out or spotter. I specifically went there because I was invited to perform.”

State Attorney Amira Fox said she hopes Russ’ sentence will set the tone for anyone who gets involved in crimes.

“You do not have to be the one to pull the trigger, as we say today, to end up going to prison for a very long time in fact for life,” Fox said.

Russ was found guilty back in May on charges of second-degree murder and conspiracy.

