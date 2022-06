With the ’90s brown lip liner trend back in full swing (although a longtime staple for a lot of women of color in Black and Latinx communities), everyone is currently on the lookout for the best and latest liner hacks. Although iconic, darker lip liner is notoriously bad for being the first thing that rubs off when eating or drinking during your night out— an especially annoying occurrence after you’ve achieved that perfectly sculpted and defined line. To combat this, the creator who goes by Sacheu on TikTok has come up with a solution. Posting a “100% transfer-proof lip liner tutorial on the app yesterday, the video already has over 800 thousand views.

MAKEUP ・ 2 DAYS AGO