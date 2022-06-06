Wolf Pack QB Nate Cox arrested for DUI

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Seward County deputy followed the smell of marijuana, and it led him to much more than just pot. According to the Seward County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was filling up his patrol car with gas Monday when he smelled marijuana coming from a vehicle that was also stopped to get fuel. The deputy searched the vehicle and found a small amount of marijuana but also two pounds of crystal methamphetamine and two handguns. The vehicle had three people, including two ex-felons.
Pedestrian killed in crash on Maryland, Reno identified. I-Team: Las Vegas fugitive accused of scheme during …. Staying safe as dangerous heat hits southern Nevada. How to take care of your vehicle during hot summer …. Lawmakers work to recover billions in pandemic fraud …. UPDATE: Marine Corps plane crash...
Car Crashes into Building near South Meadows Parkway, Injures 2. The incident happened around 3:45 p.m., June 7th on South Meadows Parkway, near Great Clips. According to the Nevada Highway Patrol, a driver crashed through the front of the business building for reasons still unknown. The crash pinned the woman...
Nineteen children and two teachers died in a school shooting in Uvalde, Texas on May 24. The horror of event has touched Carson City, Sheriff Ken Furlong said. “People are afraid. This was an over-the-top horrific event,” he told the Appeal. Though, he added, Carson City is better prepared...
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It was a milestone the Edwards family wasn’t sure their daughter would ever reach. Shaylie Edwards was hit by a car and nearly died three years ago. Beating all the odds, the young Reno girl just graduated from kindergarten. From rehabilitation to physical therapy, there...
Lyon County deputies are investigating some vehicle burglaries around the Gold Ranch Casino in Dayton. The suspects, a man and woman, were last seen driving a white mid-2000s Ford Explorer. Both were seen opening car doors, looking through vehicles and taking items.
The Nevada Gaming Control Board Wednesday recommended licensing for the Legends Bay Casino in eastern Sparks. When it opens in August, Legends Bay will be the first new property in the Reno-Sparks metropolitan area since 1995, when the Silver Legacy opened in downtown Reno. The matter now goes before the...
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Multiple agencies are responding to Great Clips in South Reno after a driver crashed through the front of the business. The incident was reported around 3:45 p.m. June 7, 2022 on S. Meadows Parkway. The Reno Fire Department tells KOLO 8 News Now that a woman...
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -The Regional Narcotics Unit arrested two Sparks people on April 26 on drug and child endangerment charges. Authorities stopped Jason Hertel and Marielle Navalta, both 25, in a vehicle near Sullivan Lane and Byrd Drive in west Sparks, RNU said Wednesday. Hertel had a loaded gun, 6.1...
Virgil Green is past proof of what Nevada football hopes is future greatness. A two-star wide receiver recruit out of under-recruited Tulare, Calif., Green became a senior captain for Nevada's historic 2010 team that finished 11th in the nation. He then played a decade in the NFL, logging 137 games in the league as a tight end. He achieved all the things current members of the Wolf Pack are fighting for.
During this week's Nevada Board of Regents meeting, UNR administration will request the planned Wolf Pack basketball locker rooms and players lounges be named in honor of Eric and Linda Lannes. In February, it was announced the Lannes made the largest donation in the history of Nevada athletics, a $4...
DAYTON, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Authorities are reporting an increase in vandalism at facilities across Lyon County. City manager Jeff Page said metal stalls were torn down and toilets were ripped off the wall at Mark Twain Park in Dayton recently. Additionally, significant damage was reported...
Three Nevada Department of Transportation workers were injured around 1:15 p.m. Tuesday afternoon after they were hit by a pickup on Highway 395 northbound near Topsy Lane. The workers were conducting survey work for a future highway resurfacing project. Three state transportation vehicles were located within a marked roadside shoulder...
As part of Nevada Sports Net’s “Exploring Our Backyard” series, KRNV/NSN personalities share their excursions in Northern Nevada this spring, summer and fall. Today, we take a look at Alex Margulies’ behind-the-scenes look at the Cam Zink Invitational. This series is presented in sponsorship with Christensen Automotive.
NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — After four years, the killers of Nevada County veteran Stanley Norman, Sean Bryant and Michael McCauley were found to be guilty on May 12, 2022, according to the Nevada County District Attorney’s office. According to court records, Bryant tortured Norman for several hours on April 15, 2018, killing Norman. On […]
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Police have identified a possible suspect connected to a shooting at Reno City Hall last week. Officers said at least five rounds were fired at city hall just after 2:30 a.m. on June 3. The suspect was seen leaving the area...
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Special Olympics Nevada (SONV) and Nevada State Police are teaming up once again for the 2022 Cops and Burgers event Sunday, June 12 at Baldini’s in Reno. Nevada State Police officers will trade in their badges for burgers to collect donations for Special Olympics Nevada’s...
The hot stuff is here, at least for a few days. Record highs are likely on Friday. A cold front will bring breezy, cooler weather Sunday into next week. A few showers are also possible with the change, mainly north of Highway 50. -Jeff.
On Tuesday, two Nevada Department of Transportation workers suffered injuries after getting struck by a truck in Carson City. As per the initial information, the auto-pedestrian collision took place at about 1:15 p.m. on U.S. 395 in the northbound lanes north of Topsy Lane. The early reports showed that a gray Ford F-150 hit the two men for undetermined reasons.
