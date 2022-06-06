Wolf Pack QB Nate Cox arrested for DUI

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Seward County deputy followed the smell of marijuana, and it led him to much more than just pot. According to the Seward County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was filling up his patrol car with gas Monday when he smelled marijuana coming from a vehicle that was also stopped to get fuel. The deputy searched the vehicle and found a small amount of marijuana but also two pounds of crystal methamphetamine and two handguns. The vehicle had three people, including two ex-felons.

