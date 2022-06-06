ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wolf Pack QB Nate Cox arrested for DUI

By Audrey Owsley
KOLO TV Reno
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Wolf Pack quarterback Nate Cox is facing charges of driving under...

www.kolotv.com

KOLO TV Reno

Sheriff: Fernley man, two from Vegas arrested in Nebraska with 2 lbs of meth

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Seward County deputy followed the smell of marijuana, and it led him to much more than just pot. According to the Seward County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was filling up his patrol car with gas Monday when he smelled marijuana coming from a vehicle that was also stopped to get fuel. The deputy searched the vehicle and found a small amount of marijuana but also two pounds of crystal methamphetamine and two handguns. The vehicle had three people, including two ex-felons.
FERNLEY, NV
8newsnow.com

Pedestrian killed in crash on Maryland, Reno identified

Pedestrian killed in crash on Maryland, Reno identified. I-Team: Las Vegas fugitive accused of scheme during …. Staying safe as dangerous heat hits southern Nevada. How to take care of your vehicle during hot summer …. Lawmakers work to recover billions in pandemic fraud …. UPDATE: Marine Corps plane crash...
RENO, NV
L.A. Weekly

2 Hospitalized after Car Crash on South Meadows Parkway [Reno, NV]

Car Crashes into Building near South Meadows Parkway, Injures 2. The incident happened around 3:45 p.m., June 7th on South Meadows Parkway, near Great Clips. According to the Nevada Highway Patrol, a driver crashed through the front of the business building for reasons still unknown. The crash pinned the woman...
RENO, NV
Nevada Appeal

After Uvalde, Furlong speaks to school safety in Carson City

Nineteen children and two teachers died in a school shooting in Uvalde, Texas on May 24. The horror of event has touched Carson City, Sheriff Ken Furlong said. “People are afraid. This was an over-the-top horrific event,” he told the Appeal. Though, he added, Carson City is better prepared...
CARSON CITY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Drug squad arrests two in west Sparks

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -The Regional Narcotics Unit arrested two Sparks people on April 26 on drug and child endangerment charges. Authorities stopped Jason Hertel and Marielle Navalta, both 25, in a vehicle near Sullivan Lane and Byrd Drive in west Sparks, RNU said Wednesday. Hertel had a loaded gun, 6.1...
SPARKS, NV
nevadasportsnet.com

Virgil Green wants to help instill championship DNA back into Nevada football program

Virgil Green is past proof of what Nevada football hopes is future greatness. A two-star wide receiver recruit out of under-recruited Tulare, Calif., Green became a senior captain for Nevada's historic 2010 team that finished 11th in the nation. He then played a decade in the NFL, logging 137 games in the league as a tight end. He achieved all the things current members of the Wolf Pack are fighting for.
RENO, NV
FOX Reno

Vandalism spree reported at facilities across Lyon County

DAYTON, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Authorities are reporting an increase in vandalism at facilities across Lyon County. City manager Jeff Page said metal stalls were torn down and toilets were ripped off the wall at Mark Twain Park in Dayton recently. Additionally, significant damage was reported...
LYON COUNTY, NV
Record-Courier

Two NDOT workers hospitalized after being hit by vehicle

Three Nevada Department of Transportation workers were injured around 1:15 p.m. Tuesday afternoon after they were hit by a pickup on Highway 395 northbound near Topsy Lane. The workers were conducting survey work for a future highway resurfacing project. Three state transportation vehicles were located within a marked roadside shoulder...
NEVADA STATE
nevadasportsnet.com

Exploring Our Backyard: Freeride mountain biking star Cam Zink holds event in Reno

As part of Nevada Sports Net’s “Exploring Our Backyard” series, KRNV/NSN personalities share their excursions in Northern Nevada this spring, summer and fall. Today, we take a look at Alex Margulies’ behind-the-scenes look at the Cam Zink Invitational. This series is presented in sponsorship with Christensen Automotive.
RENO, NV
FOX40

Convicted murderers of Nevada County veteran found guilty

NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — After four years, the killers of Nevada County veteran Stanley Norman, Sean Bryant and Michael McCauley were found to be guilty on May 12, 2022, according to the Nevada County District Attorney’s office.  According to court records, Bryant tortured Norman for several hours on April 15, 2018, killing Norman. On […]
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Complicated Rescue at South Reno Work-Related Accident

The hot stuff is here, at least for a few days. Record highs are likely on Friday. A cold front will bring breezy, cooler weather Sunday into next week. A few showers are also possible with the change, mainly north of Highway 50. -Jeff.
RENO, NV
Nationwide Report

2 people injured after being struck by a vehicle on U.S. 395 in Carson City (Carson City, NV)

On Tuesday, two Nevada Department of Transportation workers suffered injuries after getting struck by a truck in Carson City. As per the initial information, the auto-pedestrian collision took place at about 1:15 p.m. on U.S. 395 in the northbound lanes north of Topsy Lane. The early reports showed that a gray Ford F-150 hit the two men for undetermined reasons.
CARSON CITY, NV

