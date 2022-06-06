ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Some Restaurants Feel Uneasy About Using Martin's Bread

By Hannah Beach
 3 days ago
When it comes to bread, many people look no further than Martin's. According to a news release distributed by PR Newswire, Martin's potato products consistently rank as New York City's favorite bread products. Martin's bread is even used at countless restaurants across the U.S., including Shake Shack, per Eater. One chef...

Related
Mashed

The Shocking Ingredient You May Not Realize Is In Hot Dogs

If there's one food that is synonymous with barbeques and summer fun, it's the hot dog. After all, the best place to get a hot dog has to be a vendor in New York City on a hot day or at a baseball game, right? A staple of the ballpark and backyard grills, these frankfurters have classically been enjoyed dressed in mustard, relish, and onions, while others simply enjoy them nestled between a classic bun.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Mashed

Grubhub Still Owes NYC Restaurants Money Over Its Failed Free Lunch Promo

Grubhub has been described as a pioneer among food delivery apps. But perhaps "cowboy" is more apt. To wit, in 2020, a class-action lawsuit accused Grubhub of listing restaurants on its platform without the permission of said restaurants, per Class Law Group. The following year, the City of Chicago alleged Grubhub engaged in deceptive pricing tactics (via Eater Chicago). Now Grubhub's pricing tactics are being called into question once again, this time in a lawsuit brought in March by the Attorney General for the District of Columbia, who alleges, among other things, that customers in the D.C. area were charged by Grubhub for deliveries advertised as free (per TechCrunch).
CHICAGO, IL
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

The Mid-Hudson Valley’s Best Chinese Food According to Google

So, a couple years ago I shared this College Humor video on Facebook, and it came back up in my memories. The video, which you can watch below, is talking about how no one needs a menu for Chinese food. Chinese restaurants all offer practically the same thing, and that no one strays from their typical order. No matter how curious you might be to try something new one day, you will always go for the same old thing you've been getting for years. When was the last time you tried something new on the menu? For the last 20 years, my go-to order has been Chicken with Broccoli, which comes with a side of rice, and a shrimp roll. Occasionally I'll get a Chicken Soup or some Lo Mein, but otherwise, it's always the same thing. The last time I ordered Chinese food, I also got a side of dumplings, but that was in addition to my typical order.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
billypenn.com

Shake Shack declines to drop Martin’s, but says they’re in ‘active conversations’ about the bakery’s ties to Mastriano

💌 Love Philly? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter to get everything you need to know about Philadelphia, every day. Amid a growing chorus of calls, national high-end burger chain Shake Shack is declining to switch away from the Pennsylvania-based vendor that sells the potato rolls used for many of its signature sandwiches.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
New Jersey 101.5

This may be the best ice cream in New Jersey

So after visiting the Van Vleck House and Gardens, I wanted a good scoop of ice cream. I decided to visit Applegate Farms in Montclair, which has been serving ice cream since 1848. When I pulled up the place was packed! Which is usually a good sign that it’s worth eating there.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Thrillist

Everything You Need to Know About the 2022 Coney Island Mermaid Parade

While New York City is home to plenty of big, flashy parades, nothing quite compares to the unique experience of Coney Island's Mermaid Parade. In its 40th year, the beloved annual event finds residents of Brooklyn and the rest of the boroughs gathering on the famed boardwalk for a one-of-a-kind, D.I.Y. art parade.
BROOKLYN, NY
brownstoner.com

Sample the Fare of NYC Food Trucks With a ‘Taste the Neighborhood’ Event at Historic Lott House

Spend a summer afternoon trying some food truck goodies while lounging on the grounds of Marine Park’s oldest house. The Friends of Lott House are hosting a ‘Taste of the Neighborhood’ event on Sunday, June 12 featuring unlimited samples from Jiannettos Pizza, Dumpling Wagon, Caribbean King and Wafels & Dinges. While the Hendrick I. Lott House won’t be open due to ongoing restoration, the grounds will be available for relaxing.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
InsideHook

The Restaurant Anthony Bourdain Made Famous Readies a Return

Do restaurants have second acts? For every beloved dining spot that becomes an institution, there are countless more that don’t endure past a certain point. There are countless reasons for this — sometimes it’s business reasons, sometimes it’s due to burnout; in other instances it can be due to factors that are completely outside of the control of ownership and staff alike.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New Jersey 101.5

One of the Top 50 candy stores is right here in NJ

Black River Candy Shoppe in Chester, New Jersey was selected in Food Network Magazine “America’s 50 Best Candy Stores” a couple years back and the story went viral online earlier this year. I decided to take a trip down there for myself to see what they had...
In Style

These Famous $40 Sandals Are So Comfortable, I Feel Like I'm Barefoot When I Wear Them

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. When you're born in New York City to an immigrant family, there are just some things that never cross your mind. One of those things, I'm convinced, is hiking. The concept was so foreign to my parents, I'd never even heard them use the word. And then one winter, a couple years ago, my boyfriend and I went to upstate New York for the weekend. For the first time in what felt like forever, I found myself in a place with no sidewalks and many stores that closed before 5 p.m., so I suggested we hike. I'll never forget the way my boyfriend repeated the word back to me: "Hike?!?" He was so shocked he asked me if I knew what the word "hike" meant.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
