Tuesday morning was partly cloudy with plenty of humidity. Temperatures warmed to near 90° by midday. Afternoon temperatures get even hotter, with highs in the mid 90s possible in some locations. Elsewhere, temperatures peak in the low 90s, but the heat index could easily be in the mid 90s. The sky remains partly cloudy Tuesday afternoon. Isolated showers or storms appear possible through the early evening, but most remain rain-free.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO